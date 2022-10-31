ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli irked by 'privacy invasion' after hotel staff posts his room video online

Virat Kohli is currently in Australia, participating in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, a hotel staff posted a video of his room during his absence online, leading to the Indian losing his cool over privacy invasion.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli is in Australia. He is having a great time with Team India during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where he is India's highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. However, there has been an incident of late that has left him irritated. Recently, hotel staff from Australia posted a video of his hotel room online while he was not in the room. While it is unclear which hotel the footage is from, some are guessing it could be Crown Perth, where India was staying before Sunday's encounter against South Africa, which the former lost.

Kohli took to his social media handles to express his displeasure. He wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them, and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling, and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma admits Team India was not good enough in defeat

Responses and reactions followed from other celebrities too. Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra reported, "OMFG. New level of low." At the same time, Kohli's brother Vikas penned, "This is really very unprofessional whom so ever did it. I'm assuming it must be the hotel staff only. Else if it's some other fans, it's a total disaster from the hotel management… WHERE IS THE SECURITY AND PRIVACY OF THE GUEST… this is very alarming @crownperth."

Australian opener David Warner lamented the act and documented, "This is ridiculous, totally unacceptable. Was this @crownperth?" Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan composed, "This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today," while fellow actor Varun Dhawan authored, "Horrible behaviour."

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

Meanwhile, Crown Perth has yet to come up with an answer or explanation regarding the incident and whether it was from its hotel. Also, it remains to be seen if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) take any actions or measures against the same.