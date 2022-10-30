Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa

    South Africa defeated India by five wickets in a thrilling encounter at Perth in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. With this win the Proteas are now on top of the table in Group 2.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2022, 9:01 PM IST

    Conditions in Perth were very difficult for batting, but Indian captain Rohit Sharma said that could not be an excuse for the team's five-wicket loss to South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Sunday. 

    Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40 balls) played the best knock of his short international career, but South Africa exposed India's inadequacies against extreme pace and bounced to win a low-scoring thriller. 

    Chasing 134, South Africa completed the chase in 19.4 overs, with Aiden Markram and David Miller making 52 and 59 runs respectively, the latter remaining not out. 

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

    "We expected the pitch to have something in it, with the weather around. We knew there would be help for the seamers, which is why you saw that 130 was not an easy chase. I thought we fought well till the end, but South Africa played well in the end," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. 

    "The pitch is such that the wicket can come any time for the seamers. It was a match-winning partnership from Miller and Markram. But we were not good enough on the field. We have played in such conditions so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent in that department," Rohit Sharma added.

    India's fielding left a lot to be desired on the day, with even the normally safe Virat Kohli spilling a fairly simple chance in the boundary off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. Markram was the batter on that occasion.

    "We could not hold on to our chances, we missed a few run-outs including myself. We were a little poor on the field, we gave so many chances in the field and we weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. The last two games, we were pretty good in the field. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game," he said.

    Also read: ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands

    In the 14th over being bowled by Ashwin, Markram and Miller hit a six each and 17 came off that over, which sealed the game's fate. Ashwin (1/43 in 4 overs) lost his confidence after the dropped catch, and it showed in the subsequent overs. 

    Speaking on the Ashwin over, Rohit said, "I have seen what happened at the last game with the spinners. So I wanted to finish with Ashwin before the last over. I wanted to see that the seamers bowl the right overs. Given the new batter came in, it was the perfect time for Ashwin to bowl." 

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma admits Team India were not good enough in defeat against South Africa snt

    South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma, who has been battling poor form, admitted said that his team's other batters are in good nick. 

    "(At the 10-over mark) the discussion was to try and up the intent. When you do that, that's when opportunities come your way. Fortunately, things did go our way and we were able to get that momentum," he said.

    "Our batting line-up is in good form barring myself. It's a batting unit that's been together for a while. To come through in pressure moments will boost the guys' confidence. We watched the games that were being played here and decided on the lengths. The variable bounce assisted us. We backed our execution, fortunately it came off for us," he added.

    "We don't like that tag (favourites), we've come into the tournament as not the favourites. We'll keep flying under the radar. It's important we keep improving and that's exactly what we are doing," said Bavuma. 

    Also read: Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram trolled after revealing cocaine addiction post retirement

    Man of the Match Lungi Ngidi, who ended with excellent figures of 4/29, said he would cherish his performance for a long time.

    "It was pretty nerve-wracking when games get down that close, as a bowler you can't do much and just have to believe in the boys. This is one of my biggest dreams, to get something like this (award) at the World Cup and help the country win a game, will cherish it for a long time," Ngidi said. 

    "It comes with watching a lot of games being played here, fortunately I have played here as well and had that information (on how to bowl). We saw Pakistan bowl earlier and pretty much had to do the same thing. After the 10-over break, Markram moved the game forward and David followed him. That partnership brought us close and then David finished it off," he added.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2022, 9:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets; go on top of the table in Group 2 snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan keep semifinal hopes alive with rusty win over Netherlands

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh survive dramatic last over to edge past Zimbabwe by three runs snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh survive dramatic last over to edge past Zimbabwe by three runs

    Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram trolled after revealing cocaine addiction post retirement snt

    Pakistan pace great Wasim Akram trolled after revealing cocaine addiction post retirement

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Proteas to come up with stern test for Men in Blue-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: Proteas to come up with stern test for Men in Blue

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: South Africa beat India by 5 wickets; go on top of the table in Group 2 snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Surya shines bright but South Africa's Markram, Miller show outclasses India

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs - adt

    Telangana CM KCR claims BJP attempting to topple government; trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm - adt

    DU admission 2022: Delhi University to release round 2 allotment list of CSAS after 10 pm

    Akshara Singh's SEXY pictures and video: Actress looks hot in denim shorts and strappy top-WATCH RBA

    Akshara Singh's SEXY pictures and video: Actress looks hot in denim shorts and strappy top-WATCH

    Make in India C 295 aircraft to boost country s aerospace ecosystem here s all you need to know gcw

    'Make-in-India' C-295 aircraft to boost country's aerospace ecosystem; here's all you need to know

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Viral video: Thief offers prayers to deity before temple robbery

    Video Icon