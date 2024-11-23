Tilak Varma smashes 151 off 67 balls, sets world record with 3rd consecutive century

Rajkot: Tilak Varma has etched his name in cricket history with a record-breaking 151 runs off just 67 balls in the opening match of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. The Hyderabad captain's remarkable knock not only led his team to a massive total of 248 runs but also earned him the distinction of being the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket.

After losing the toss, Hyderabad was sent into bat by Meghalaya, and their innings started with a setback as opener Rahul Singh Galout was dismissed in the first over. However, Tilak Varma, who came in at number three, took charge of the situation. His innings consisted of 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, dominating the field and securing his place in the T20 record books.

TILAK VARMA IN LAST 3 INNINGS IN T20:



- 107*(56) for India.

- 120*(47) for India.

- 151(67) for Hyderabad as Captain.



Tilak is Crazy form in the Shorter format 🙇 pic.twitter.com/i08QwCGuB9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 23, 2024

Tilak’s partnership with Tanmay Agarwal was a highlight of the innings, as the two added 122 runs for the second wicket. Agarwal contributed 55 runs off 23 balls, while Tilak continued his assault, reaching 151 runs before being dismissed on the final ball of the innings. The duo also had a solid partnership with Buddhi Rahul, who scored 30 runs off 23 balls, taking Hyderabad to a commanding total.

In addition to breaking the record for consecutive centuries, Tilak also surpassed Shreyas Iyer's previous high score of 147 runs in T20 cricket. With this remarkable performance, he not only set a new record for the highest individual score in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy but also further cemented his place as one of the most promising T20 batsmen.

Tilak Varma's dazzling form is not a new development. During the T20I series against South Africa, he was in sublime touch, scoring centuries in the last two games and amassing a total of 280 runs across four matches. His performances helped him climb to the third position in the ICC T20 rankings, a testament to his growing stature in international cricket.

