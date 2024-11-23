Tilak Varma smashes 151 off 67 balls, sets world record with 3rd consecutive century

Tilak Varma achieved the highest individual score in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, surpassing Shreyas Iyer's previous record of 147 runs with his stunning 151.

Tilak Verma smashes 151 off 67 balls, sets world record with 3rd consecutive century vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:09 PM IST

Rajkot: Tilak Varma has etched his name in cricket history with a record-breaking 151 runs off just 67 balls in the opening match of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. The Hyderabad captain's remarkable knock not only led his team to a massive total of 248 runs but also earned him the distinction of being the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries in T20 cricket.

After losing the toss, Hyderabad was sent into bat by Meghalaya, and their innings started with a setback as opener Rahul Singh Galout was dismissed in the first over. However, Tilak Varma, who came in at number three, took charge of the situation. His innings consisted of 14 boundaries and 10 sixes, dominating the field and securing his place in the T20 record books.

Tilak’s partnership with Tanmay Agarwal was a highlight of the innings, as the two added 122 runs for the second wicket. Agarwal contributed 55 runs off 23 balls, while Tilak continued his assault, reaching 151 runs before being dismissed on the final ball of the innings. The duo also had a solid partnership with Buddhi Rahul, who scored 30 runs off 23 balls, taking Hyderabad to a commanding total.

In addition to breaking the record for consecutive centuries, Tilak also surpassed Shreyas Iyer's previous high score of 147 runs in T20 cricket. With this remarkable performance, he not only set a new record for the highest individual score in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy but also further cemented his place as one of the most promising T20 batsmen.

Tilak Varma's dazzling form is not a new development. During the T20I series against South Africa, he was in sublime touch, scoring centuries in the last two games and amassing a total of 280 runs across four matches. His performances helped him climb to the third position in the ICC T20 rankings, a testament to his growing stature in international cricket.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Openers Jaiswal, KL Rahul give solid start as India extend lead after Bumrah's 5-for

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy? gcw

Why Bengaluru's beloved cricket stadium is named after M Chinnaswamy?

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana wins battle with Mitchell Star as Australia bundled out for 104 (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Harshit Rana wins battle with Mitchell Star as Australia bundled out for 104 (WATCH)

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli RBA

IND vs AUS in Perth: Anushka Sharma was seen cheering Virat Kohli; photo goes viral

Recent Stories

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian Prime Minister dances and enjoys with his family amid violence in Montreal (WATCH) RBA

Justin Trudeau at Taylor Swift's Concert: Canadian PM dances with his family amid violence in Montreal

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies AJR

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's UR Pradeep triumphs with 12201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas anr

Chelakkara Byelection: LDF's U.R. Pradeep triumphs with 12,201 lead; massive setback for UDF's Ramya Haridas

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail vkp

Karnataka bypoll 2024 results live: Congress wins in Channapatna, Sandur, Shiggaon; BJP-JD(S) trail

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon