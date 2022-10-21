ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit takes on left-handers at nets for Shaheen challenge

India and Pakistan are on a collision course during their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener in Melbourne on Sunday. Ahead of it, Rohit Sharma decided to take on left-handers at the nets to tackle Shaheen Afridi.

The stage is set for another epic battle, as arch-rivals India and Pakistan collide in their opening game of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup at the sold-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. It would be the third meeting between the two sides this year and the fourth since last year, with Pakistan leading 2-1 in the previous three matches. As the Men in Blue look desperate to get back to winning this time during the global event, skipper Rohit Sharma decided to prepare for Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi's challenge as he faced left-handers at the nets in Melbourne on Friday.

According to ANI, Rohit decided to take on throwdowns from both right and left-handers, with the bowlers trying to replicate the Pakistani bowling line-up, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. The Pakistani attack has been bolstered by the return of Shaheen, who was injured and missed the Asia Cup.

CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

During the T20WC last year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Shaheen dismissed Rohit and wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul at the Dubai International Stadium, as the Men in Green emerged victorious for the first time against the side in the tournament. Meanwhile, Rohit conversed with Indian head coach Rahul Dravid and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik.

In the meantime, it appears that young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant would not feature against Pakistan, having opted out of the optional training session. At the same time, Karthik sweated it out, reports ANI. Also, senior seamer Mohammed Shami, replacing an injured Jasprit Bumrah, has consistently worked hard at the nets. He appears to be in form. His 11-run defence in the final over against Australia was evident during the warm-up tie on Monday.

ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Can't have Bumrah breaking down 10 days before event, believes Roger Binny

Among the other Indians to engage in the training session were all-rounder Deepak Hooda, along with reserve pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj. Meanwhile, star players Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested during this session as they look to keep their bodies and minds fresh ahead of the opener against Pakistan.