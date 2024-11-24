IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer - look at top 6 most expensive players in IPL history

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw record-breaking deals, with Rishabh Pant becoming the costliest player at Rs 27 crore, followed by Shreyas Iyer at Rs 26.75 crore.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 5:29 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two-day event, taking place on November 24 and 25, features 577 players vying for a spot in the popular league.

article_image2

IPL Auction

Let’s take a look at the top 5 most expensive players in the 17-year history of Indian Premier League.
 

article_image3

Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants secured the services of Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore following a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, making him costliest player in IPL history.

article_image4

Shreyas

For 10 minutes, Shreyas Iyer was the costliest player in IPL history, with Punjab Kings securing him for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore following a bidding war with Delhi Capitals. After Rishabh was secured at a price of Rs 27 crore, Shreyas Iyer became the second costliest player ever.

article_image5

Mitchell Starc

The Australian pacer went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in 2023. This made him the third most expensive player in the IPL history.

article_image6

Pat Cummins

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is the fourth costliest player with Sunrisers Hyderabad securing him for Rs 20.50 crore

article_image7

Sam Curran

Punjab Kings got the services of Sam Curran after spending Rs 18.50 crore on him in 2023. He is currently the 5th costliest player ever.

article_image8

Punjab Kings also bagged Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore, making him the third most expensive Indian player and sixth overall in IPL auction history.

