IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant to Shreyas Iyer - look at top 6 most expensive players in IPL history

The IPL 2025 mega auction saw record-breaking deals, with Rishabh Pant becoming the costliest player at Rs 27 crore, followed by Shreyas Iyer at Rs 26.75 crore.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is currently underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The two-day event, taking place on November 24 and 25, features 577 players vying for a spot in the popular league.

IPL Auction

Let’s take a look at the top 5 most expensive players in the 17-year history of Indian Premier League.



Rishabh Pant

Lucknow Super Giants secured the services of Rishabh Pant for Rs 27 crore following a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, making him costliest player in IPL history.

Shreyas

For 10 minutes, Shreyas Iyer was the costliest player in IPL history, with Punjab Kings securing him for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore following a bidding war with Delhi Capitals. After Rishabh was secured at a price of Rs 27 crore, Shreyas Iyer became the second costliest player ever.

Mitchell Starc

The Australian pacer went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore in 2023. This made him the third most expensive player in the IPL history.

Pat Cummins

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is the fourth costliest player with Sunrisers Hyderabad securing him for Rs 20.50 crore

Sam Curran

Punjab Kings got the services of Sam Curran after spending Rs 18.50 crore on him in 2023. He is currently the 5th costliest player ever.

Punjab Kings also bagged Arshdeep Singh for Rs 18 crore, making him the third most expensive Indian player and sixth overall in IPL auction history.

