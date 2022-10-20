Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can't have Bumrah breaking down 10 days before event, believes Roger Binny

    Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a back injury three days before the team was to fly out for Australia. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 8:25 PM IST

    Newly elected BCCI president Roger Binny on Thursday reiterated that there was a pressing need to address players getting injured frequently, saying, "you can't have a Jasprit Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup".

    Three days prior to the Indian team's scheduled departure for Australia, Bumrah's participation in the T20 World Cup was ruled out due to a back injury. Mohammad Shami was fighting COVID-19 at the same time, therefore the BCCI waited until the very last minute to identify him as Bumrah's substitute.

    After taking charge as the BCCI chief on Tuesday, Binny had also touched upon this topic.

    "We need to address why and how are players are getting injured so badly. We need to address why they are breaking down so easily. Not just now but also in the last four five years," Binny said at a felicitation ceremony organised by Karnataka State Cricket Association in Bengaluru. 

    "It is not that we don't have good trainers or coaches. Whether the load is too much, whether they are playing too many formats, something needs to be done. That is my priority. You can't have a Bumrah breaking down 10 days before the World Cup and then who is going to replace him. It is important (to address it)," said the 67-year-old. 

    Binny listed the standards of the Ranji Trophy but also emphasised the significance of creating better wickets for domestic cricket.

    "The pitches are still too docile, they are unfit for the fast bowlers. We also need to look at infrastructure. 30-40 thousand fans come to stadiums (for India games), they need to be comfortable," the new BCCI president said.

    On the need for central contracts for domestic cricketers on the lines of Indian cricketers, he said, "The domestic players are looked after very well. They have got good facilities and they stay in good places. I don't think there is any need for that at the moment (contracts)."

    "What is needed is to lift the standard of Ranji trophy, it is the premier tournament of the country. There was Irani Cup going on not so long ago how many people knew? We we need to change that," he added. 

    On the upcoming Women's IPL in March, he stated, "Surprisingly, not as popular as men's cricket, but women's cricket is going to get very popular. The game has taken giant strides in the last two or three years. Hope a lot of people come to watch the tournament."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2022, 8:25 PM IST
