Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'He is almost...': Rohit Sharma's daughter reveals how Indian skipper is dealing with World Cup loss (WATCH)

    Since the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has maintained a low profile. However, a heartwarming and widely shared video featuring his five-year-old daughter, Samaira, has offered fans an affectionate glimpse into the life of the 'Hitman.'

    He is almost Rohit Sharma's daughter reveals how Indian skipper is dealing with World Cup loss (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Following India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, captain Rohit Sharma openly admitted that the team had fallen short, acknowledging they were "not good enough on the day." Since then, Sharma has chosen to keep a low profile in the media. However, a heartwarming and widely shared video featuring his five-year-old daughter, Samaira, has offered fans an affectionate glimpse into the life of the 'Hitman.'

    In this candid moment captured on video, Samaira, accompanied by her mother Ritika, was leaving a building when approached by media personnel near the exit gate. Unperturbed by the attention, the little one graciously waved her tiny hand in response.

    Also read: 'Boosted our confidence': Shami silences critics of PM Modi's dressing room visit after WC defeat (WATCH)

    When a reporter inquired about her father's whereabouts, Samaira paused, turning to face the media with a combination of innocence and confidence. The ensuing exchange unfolded as follows:

    Reporter: Where's your father?

    Samaira: He is in his room...

    Reporter: Is he fine right now?

    Samaira: He is almost positive...but in one month, he will laugh.

    Concluding the impromptu interview with grace, the brave and adorable Samaira made her exit, leaving a lasting impression.

    Following the cricketing spectacle, Rohit Sharma garnered accolades by being appointed the captain of the ICC's Team of the Tournament. Notably, six Indian players, including the Player of the Tournament, Virat Kohli, found a place in the XI.

    Despite India's loss to Australia in the summit clash, Rohit Sharma's fearless batting and outstanding leadership earned widespread praise. Finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, including one century and three fifties, Sharma showcased his prowess on the grand stage.

    Also read: 'Australia deceived me': Ashwin reveals mid-innings chat during WC final that left him 'flabbergasted' (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rinku Singh emerges as India's perfect finisher in T20I series opener against Australia osf

    Rinku Singh emerges as India's perfect finisher in T20I series opener against Australia

    cricket Suryakumar Yadav's stellar knock propels India to victory against Australia in 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam osf

    Suryakumar Yadav's stellar knock propels India to victory against Australia in 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam

    cricket "I feel disheartened": Mohammed Shami criticises Mitchell Marsh for disrespectful act with World Cup trophy osf

    "I feel disheartened": Mohammed Shami criticises Mitchell Marsh for disrespectful act with World Cup trophy

    cricket Chahal's response to T20I exclusion: A 6-wicket spectacle in the Vijay Hazare Trophy osf

    Chahal's response to T20I exclusion: A 6-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy

    Boosted our confidence Shami silences critics of PM Modi's dressing room visit after WC defeat (WATCH) snt

    'Boosted our confidence': Shami silences critics of PM Modi's dressing room visit after WC defeat (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this RBA

    Aadikeshava REVIEW: Did audiences love Vaisshnav Tej-Sreeleela's action drama? Read this

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Maoist threat to Chief Minister's Kozhikode leg

    26 year old Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio probe underway gcw

    26-year-old Indian PhD scholar shot dead inside car in Ohio, probe underway

    Katrina Kaif threatened to call off wedding? Here's what Sam bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal revealed ATG

    Katrina Kaif threatened to call off wedding? Here's what Sam bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal revealed

    Qatar court accepts India appeal against death penalty to ex-Navy officers next hearing soon Report gcw

    Qatar court accepts India's appeal against death penalty to ex-Navy officers: Report

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon