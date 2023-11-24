'He is almost...': Rohit Sharma's daughter reveals how Indian skipper is dealing with World Cup loss (WATCH)

Since the ODI World Cup 2023 final loss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has maintained a low profile. However, a heartwarming and widely shared video featuring his five-year-old daughter, Samaira, has offered fans an affectionate glimpse into the life of the 'Hitman.'

Following India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final, captain Rohit Sharma openly admitted that the team had fallen short, acknowledging they were "not good enough on the day." Since then, Sharma has chosen to keep a low profile in the media. However, a heartwarming and widely shared video featuring his five-year-old daughter, Samaira, has offered fans an affectionate glimpse into the life of the 'Hitman.'

In this candid moment captured on video, Samaira, accompanied by her mother Ritika, was leaving a building when approached by media personnel near the exit gate. Unperturbed by the attention, the little one graciously waved her tiny hand in response.

When a reporter inquired about her father's whereabouts, Samaira paused, turning to face the media with a combination of innocence and confidence. The ensuing exchange unfolded as follows:

Reporter: Where's your father?

Samaira: He is in his room...

Reporter: Is he fine right now?

Samaira: He is almost positive...but in one month, he will laugh.

Concluding the impromptu interview with grace, the brave and adorable Samaira made her exit, leaving a lasting impression.

Following the cricketing spectacle, Rohit Sharma garnered accolades by being appointed the captain of the ICC's Team of the Tournament. Notably, six Indian players, including the Player of the Tournament, Virat Kohli, found a place in the XI.

Despite India's loss to Australia in the summit clash, Rohit Sharma's fearless batting and outstanding leadership earned widespread praise. Finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27, including one century and three fifties, Sharma showcased his prowess on the grand stage.

