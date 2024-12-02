Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

The holiday uptick contributed to a week-long rally in Amazon’s stock.

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 10:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

Amazon.com’s ($AMZN) stock rose more than 2% on Cyber Monday (10:45 a.m. ET) after a record spike in US consumer online spending over the Thanksgiving holiday, giving the online e-commerce giant a boost and lifting retail sentiment.

Retail sentiment on the stock turned ‘bullish’ (58/100) on Monday from 'neutral' (46/100).

Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 7.57.41 PM.png AMZN sentiment meter on Dec 2 as of 10:30 am ET| Source; Stocktwits

Adobe estimates US consumers spent more than $6.1 billion online, a record high, on Thanksgiving holiday. That figure was 5.6% in 2023, according to the firm that tracks online spending. 

Black Friday spending, meanwhile, was at $10.8 billion compared to $9.8 billion in 2023. Commerce cloud-related data from Salesforce projected American e-commerce spending went up 8% on Thanksgiving day alone.

Screenshot 2024-12-02 114043.png

The increasing popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services also contributed to higher spending, according to Adobe.

On Amazon's site, several Cyber Monday deals could be seen from fashion to headsets to sneakers. 


 



"Cyber Week is off to a strong start, where bigger-than-expected discounts on Thanksgiving propelled impulse shopping in categories like electronics and apparel," Adobe Digital Insights analyst Vivek Pandya, said in a press release. 

The holiday uptick contributed to a week-long rally in Amazon’s stock. 

Amazon reported strong third-quarter earnings recently, posting adjusted earnings per share at $1.43 per share on sales of $158.9 billion. Wall Street analysts had expected adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share on sales of $157.3 billion.

Amazon's expecting sales of $185 billion in the current quarter. Wall Street expects the retailer to post $186.3 billion in its December quarter. 

Amazon stock is up 41% year-to-date.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

EON Resources Stock In Spotlight After Funding Agreement With Enstream Capital Management: Retail Sentiment Soars

EON Resources Stock In Spotlight After Funding Agreement With Enstream Capital Management: Retail Sentiment Soars

News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks That Released News Which Moved the Market

News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks That Released News Which Moved the Market

Senti Biosciences Skyrockets 400% On Oversubscribed PIPE Deal, Promising Cancer Trial Data: Retail Overjoyed

Senti Biosciences Skyrockets 400% On Oversubscribed PIPE Deal, Promising Cancer Trial Data: Retail Overjoyed

Recent Stories

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Crypto-Driven Stock Trends: Retail’s Take On Monday’s Market Buzz

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

Novocure Stock Soars On Positive Pancreatic Cancer Trial Results, Retail Sentiment Surges

EON Resources Stock In Spotlight After Funding Agreement With Enstream Capital Management: Retail Sentiment Soars

EON Resources Stock In Spotlight After Funding Agreement With Enstream Capital Management: Retail Sentiment Soars

News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks That Released News Which Moved the Market

News Movers: Your Daily Digest of Stocks That Released News Which Moved the Market

Senti Biosciences Skyrockets 400% On Oversubscribed PIPE Deal, Promising Cancer Trial Data: Retail Overjoyed

Senti Biosciences Skyrockets 400% On Oversubscribed PIPE Deal, Promising Cancer Trial Data: Retail Overjoyed

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon