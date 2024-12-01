England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken

England set a new record for the fastest 100-plus run chase in Test cricket, achieving 104 runs in just 12.4 overs against New Zealand. Brydon Carse’s 6-wicket haul helped set the target, while debutant Jacob Bethell’s explosive 50 sealed the victory in Christchurch.

England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

In Test cricket history, England has smashed the record for chasing 100-plus runs in just 12.4 overs, setting a new benchmark for the fastest chase. The thrilling victory, which saw them take on New Zealand’s target of 104 runs, came in their opening match of a three-match Test series in Christchurch on Sunday. With a remarkable run rate of 8.21 runs per over, this chase broke multiple records, rewriting the history books.

England's chase was the quickest 100-plus target run chase in Test cricket, surpassing the previous record of 18.4 overs held by New Zealand against Pakistan at the same venue in 2017. England also set a new record for the highest run rate in such cases, surpassing the West Indies' 6.82 in Kingston against India in 1983, reported TOI.

Previous records

England (2024, Christchurch): Achieved 104 runs in 12.4 overs (fastest 100-plus run chase in Test cricket history).
New Zealand (2017, Christchurch): Chased 109 runs in 18.4 overs.
West Indies (1995, Headingley): Chased 126 runs in 19 overs.
West Indies (2012, North Sound): Chased 102 runs in 19.3 overs.
South Africa (2012, Hamilton): Chased 101 runs in 19.5 overs.

The victory was set up by England's impressive bowling performance. New Zealand, starting day four on 155/6, managed to extend their innings for over two hours, thanks to a fighting 84 from Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell’s 45-run partnership for the last wicket with Will O'Rourke frustrated England, but they were eventually bowled out for 254, leaving a relatively low target of 104. 

Brydon Carse was England’s standout bowler, claiming 6 wickets for 42 runs in New Zealand’s second innings. This effort helped Carse secure his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket, cementing his place as a key figure in the victory.

England’s chase began with some early hiccups. Zak Crawley was dismissed for just one in the second over, caught and bowled by Matt Henry. Ben Duckett also fell soon after, scoring a quick 27 from just 18 balls. Despite the early setbacks, debutant Jacob Bethell and seasoned player Joe Root ensured that there were no more issues.

