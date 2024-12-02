Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Winner Prediction: Nikhil or Gautam?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is nearing its climax. Who will win? Nikhil or Gautam? Prithvi shares his insights. The show concludes in two weeks with Nikhil and Gautam in the title race.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is in its final stage. The winner will be revealed in two weeks. Currently, seven contestants remain. Avinash has secured a spot in the finale as the first finalist after winning the Ticket to Finale. Four of the remaining six will advance, while two will be eliminated.

Season 7 had six finalists, so this season might follow suit. Everyone except Avinash is nominated for the final week. The main competition is between Nikhil and Gautam, with strong predictions for one of them to win. Recently eliminated contestant Prithvi shared his views.

Prithvi discussed the advantages and disadvantages of wildcard entries, noting their pre-existing game knowledge as a benefit, but the established fan base of original contestants as a hurdle. He mentioned the large number of wildcard entries (8) compared to the original contestants.

Prithvi expressed his happiness if Gautam wins, acknowledging his struggles and journey. He believes Gautam has the qualities to win.

When questioned about Gautam's gameplay, Prithvi expressed uncertainty about whether Gautam is playing authentically or strategically as an individual. He feels Gautam is genuine 70-80% of the time. Prithvi was also asked about his feelings on Gautam calling Rashmi 'sister'.

Prithvi hinted that Gautam's calling Rashmi 'sister' might not be genuine, pointing to the shift from 'crush' to 'sister'. He indirectly suggested Nikhil and Gautam are the top contenders, with a slight edge for Nikhil.

