'Australia deceived me': Ashwin reveals mid-innings chat during WC final that left him 'flabbergasted' (WATCH)

Experienced Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has disclosed how a conversation with Australia's chief selector, George Bailey, left him 'fuming' during the recent ODI World Cup. Australia secured their sixth ODI World Cup title by defeating India by six wickets, successfully chasing down a target of 240. Ashwin, seeking clarification on Australia's decision to bowl first, expressed his astonishment at Bailey's response.

"Australia completely deceived me personally. I inquired about their decision to bowl first, and George Bailey explained, 'We have played IPL & Bilateral series here a lot - red soil disintegrates but not black soil. It gets better under lights with no impact of dew on red soil. Black soil has good turn in the afternoon, and then it becomes like concrete at night.' I was flabbergasted after that," Ashwin revealed on his YouTube channel.

The cricketing saga between India and Australia continues, this time transitioning to a five-match T20I series set to commence on Thursday. Suryakumar Yadav will lead India, while Matthew Wade has been appointed as Australia's captain. Anticipating a second-string lineup with senior players resting, both teams prepare for the first T20I at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Also Read: CSK all-rounder Ben Stokes opts out of IPL 2024 to 'manage workload and fitness'