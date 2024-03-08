Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Faf du Plessis encourages young cricketers to adopt Kohli's fitness blueprint for cricket glory

    Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis commends Virat Kohli's enduring success in cricket, attributing it to a relentless commitment to fitness.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

    Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, attributes Virat Kohli's enduring success in top-flight cricket to his unwavering commitment to fitness. Du Plessis sees Kohli as an exemplary figure for young cricketers, emphasizing the importance of incorporating fitness into their careers for sustained longevity. Kohli's influence transformed the Royal Challengers' dressing room, making fitness non-negotiable.

    Du Plessis stresses that while talent is crucial, it alone won't guarantee a prolonged career in high-level sports. He encourages the younger generation to prioritize fitness, acknowledging its pivotal role in ensuring an extended playing career.

    Drawing parallels between himself and Kohli, Du Plessis highlights their shared commitment to athleticism, rigorous training, and a holistic approach to being professional sportsmen. This common ground fostered a strong connection when Du Plessis joined the Royal Challengers in 2022.

    Reflecting on Kohli's exceptional batting form in the 2016 IPL season, former RCB pacer Varun Aaron, who recently retired, expresses hope that Kohli will replicate that performance in the upcoming IPL. Kohli's remarkable 973-run tally in 2016 remains a benchmark, and Aaron acknowledges the surreal experience of witnessing Kohli's batting prowess during that season.

    Also Read: NZ vs AUS: Hazlewood's brilliance rocks New Zealand, but Matt Henry rescues home side on Day 2

