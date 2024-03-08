Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NZ vs AUS: Hazlewood's brilliance rocks New Zealand, but Matt Henry rescues home side on Day 2

    As Australia faces a resilient New Zealand in the second Test, Josh Hazlewood's brilliant performance initially dismantles the opposition, but Matt Henry's late heroics bring hope for the home side at Hagley Oval.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

    Australia faced early troubles in the second Test against New Zealand, but Marnus Labuschagne's resilience helped them stay in control. Mitchell Starc achieved a milestone by surpassing Dennis Lillee's wicket tally, and Josh Hazlewood's stellar performance initially dismantled the New Zealand batting lineup. However, Matt Henry's late heroics revived the home side's hopes as they fought back, leaving Australia at 124 for 4 by stumps.

    Labuschagne, breaking free from a lean run, secured an unbeaten 45 to ensure Australia's dominance, aiming to clinch the series 2-0 following their win in Wellington. Despite New Zealand's lowest total in Christchurch, Henry's exceptional bowling late in the day provided a lifeline.

    Debutant Ben Sears made a strong impact, dismissing Steven Smith early, while Hazlewood's precision and Starc's milestone wickets initially put Australia in command. Despite the late setbacks, Australia remains poised for success as they aim to capitalize on their lead.

    Pat Cummins' decision to bowl first paid off, with Australia exploiting a seam-friendly surface. New Zealand's batting collapse, losing 8 for 60 at one point, highlighted their struggles against the formidable Australian bowling attack. Tom Latham and Will Young's promising start dwindled, leading to a disastrous batting performance for New Zealand.

    Despite the late resurgence from Henry, Australia looks well-positioned to continue their dominance in the series. The intriguing battle between bat and ball promises an exciting continuation of the Test match at Hagley Oval.

