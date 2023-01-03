'Players should be careful; they can afford drivers' - Kapil Dev on Rishabh Pant's car accident

Rishabh Pant met with a car accident while driving it alone and survived life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev has advised national-level players not to go alone as they can afford drivers.

The legendary World Cup-winning former Indian skipper Kapil Dev believes that any cricketer representing the country, like Rishabh Pant, should be "more careful" and hire drivers instead of getting behind the wheel to avoid the mishap that happened last week. Kapil made the statement while reacting to Pant's horrifying accident on Friday while driving his Mercedes on NH-58. The wicket-keeper batter is currently admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun with multiple head, back, knee and ankle injuries. He was on Monday shifted from ICU to a private ward.

"We can avoid things that can lead to mishaps, especially for these special players. I remember during my early playing days, I was riding a bike and met with an accident following which my brother never let me ride one," Kapil was quoted as saying by ABP News. ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant car accident - Wicketkeeper moved out of ICU to private ward

