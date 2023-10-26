England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years

Women's International cricket will be back in December with India and England women's cricket team set to clash against each other in a multi format series. Three T20I matches and a one-off test match will take place.

The focus is currently on the ODI World Cup 2023 to which the majority of cricket fans are tuned to. However, once the conclusion of the World Cup takes place, Women's international cricket will also make a return. Indian Women's cricket has been on the path of growth as it is gaining popularity all over the country.

The India vs England Women's series is also anticipated by many and is likely to hit the TRP charts in India and England as well. India and England women's teams will face each other in a three-match T20I series and a one-off test match.

DY Patil Stadium is all set to host the one-off test match between India and England. The stadium will also host the first women's international cricket match in 14 years. The T20Is will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10.

However, the date for the one-off test match has not been made official yet from the Mumbai Cricket Association. The one-off test match between India Women's cricket team and England women's cricket team will likely take place after the three-match T20I series.

The Indian side has done well against the England side in recent times. Though, the overall stats favor England but the Indian team's recent growth has been massive which has seen them beat top sides like England and Australia frequently.