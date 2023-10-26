Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years

    Women's International cricket will be back in December with India and England women's cricket team set to clash against each other in a multi format series. Three T20I matches and a one-off test match will take place.

    England Women to tour India for 3 T20Is and 1 Test, DY Patil Stadium set to host for first time in 14 years avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 9:25 PM IST

    Women's international cricket is all set to kick back into action after the conclusion of the Women's Big Bash tournament. The England women's cricket team will be touring India for a multi-format series. International Women's cricket has been on pause for some time.

    The focus is currently on the ODI World Cup 2023 to which the majority of cricket fans are tuned to. However, once the conclusion of the World Cup takes place, Women's international cricket will also make a return. Indian Women's cricket has been on the path of growth as it is gaining popularity all over the country. 

    The India vs England Women's series is also anticipated by many and is likely to hit the TRP charts in India and England as well. India and England women's teams will face each other in a three-match T20I series and a one-off test match.

    DY Patil Stadium is all set to host the one-off test match between India and England. The stadium will also host the first women's international cricket match in 14 years. The T20Is will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on December 6, 9 and 10.

    However, the date for the one-off test match has not been made official yet from the Mumbai Cricket Association. The one-off test match between India Women's cricket team and England women's cricket team will likely take place after the three-match T20I series. 

    The Indian side has done well against the England side in recent times. Though, the overall stats favor England but the Indian team's recent growth has been massive which has seen them beat top sides like England and Australia frequently.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 9:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan battling lineup struggles against South Africa, moving towards a low score

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15 osf

    MS Dhoni reveals 'true' date of his retirement from international cricket; its not August 15

    cricket Allu Arjun sends a special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner osf

    'Pushpa' superstar Allu Arjun sends special birthday message to Australian cricketer David Warner

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia look to extend their winning run as Trans-Tasman derby takes shape

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels AJR

    Israel deploys 'Sponge Bombs' as secret weapon to thwart Hamas tunnels

    cricket Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England osf

    Hardik Pandya's absence adds complexity to Ashwin's inclusion in upcoming clash with England

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home anr eai

    6 easy steps to make natural soaps at home

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see! SHG

    7 exciting actor duos we can't wait to see!

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon