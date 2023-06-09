Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disney+Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for FREE

    With exclusive broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches and ICC tournaments, Disney+Hotstar is seeking to expand its ecosystem and provide its consumers with an outstanding experience.

    Disney Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for free
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    In an attempt to rival Jio Cinema, Disney+Hotstar has made an exciting announcement. The popular mobile application plans to offer free access to its mobile users for two highly anticipated cricket tournaments: the ICC World Cup 2023 and the Asia Cup 2023. These tournaments hold significant importance in the cricket world, following the grand World Test Championship final happening now.

    Jio Cinema had previously experimented with a similar strategy during IPL 2023, resulting in record-breaking viewership that surpassed the 25 million mark. The IPL also achieved remarkable viewership records on Star Sports. Motivated by these achievements, Disney+Hotstar has decided to provide its consumers with the opportunity to stream matches from these prestigious tournaments for free.

    Seeking to make cricket easily accessible to all fans, Disney+Hotstar plans to enhance the user-friendliness of their mobile app. According to the official communication, Disney+Hotstar will ensure that fans can enjoy uninterrupted live streaming of matches.

    Disney+Hotstar possesses the broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches and ICC tournaments. This June 9 announcement is bound to please millions of users across India. According to the company, it wants to expand its ecosystem and consistently deliver exceptional experience to its consumers.

    While there is currently no information available regarding free viewing on the TV app, considering the extensive range of TV channels under the Star Sports Network, it seems unlikely. Nonetheless, mobile users can be assured that they will have the privilege to watch matches for free.

    The organization of the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be finalized, but it is scheduled to take place in September 2023. Following this event, India will host the ODI World Cup at the end of 2023. The World Cup will feature a total of 10 teams, with 8 teams having already secured direct qualification, including the host nation, India. The remaining 2 teams will earn their spots through the qualifier rounds, commencing in Zimbabwe this month. Among these teams, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also be competing for qualification.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: From Siraj's 4-wicket haul to Indian top order's poor show - Talking points of Day 2

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match: WATCH

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer

    Lionel Messi to Inter Milan: Look at MLS records that even Argentine probably can't break

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co.

    Champions League final, Man City vs Inter: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live

    Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on plea against internet ban in Manipur

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

