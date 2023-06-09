Disney+Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for FREE

With exclusive broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches and ICC tournaments, Disney+Hotstar is seeking to expand its ecosystem and provide its consumers with an outstanding experience.

In an attempt to rival Jio Cinema, Disney+Hotstar has made an exciting announcement. The popular mobile application plans to offer free access to its mobile users for two highly anticipated cricket tournaments: the ICC World Cup 2023 and the Asia Cup 2023. These tournaments hold significant importance in the cricket world, following the grand World Test Championship final happening now.

Jio Cinema had previously experimented with a similar strategy during IPL 2023, resulting in record-breaking viewership that surpassed the 25 million mark. The IPL also achieved remarkable viewership records on Star Sports. Motivated by these achievements, Disney+Hotstar has decided to provide its consumers with the opportunity to stream matches from these prestigious tournaments for free.

Seeking to make cricket easily accessible to all fans, Disney+Hotstar plans to enhance the user-friendliness of their mobile app. According to the official communication, Disney+Hotstar will ensure that fans can enjoy uninterrupted live streaming of matches.

Disney+Hotstar possesses the broadcasting rights for the Indian cricket team's home matches and ICC tournaments. This June 9 announcement is bound to please millions of users across India. According to the company, it wants to expand its ecosystem and consistently deliver exceptional experience to its consumers.

While there is currently no information available regarding free viewing on the TV app, considering the extensive range of TV channels under the Star Sports Network, it seems unlikely. Nonetheless, mobile users can be assured that they will have the privilege to watch matches for free.

The organization of the Asia Cup 2023 is yet to be finalized, but it is scheduled to take place in September 2023. Following this event, India will host the ODI World Cup at the end of 2023. The World Cup will feature a total of 10 teams, with 8 teams having already secured direct qualification, including the host nation, India. The remaining 2 teams will earn their spots through the qualifier rounds, commencing in Zimbabwe this month. Among these teams, Sri Lanka and West Indies will also be competing for qualification.

