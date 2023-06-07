Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan unwilling to play in Ahmedabad unless they are in grand final - Report

    Pakistan doesn't want its World Cup matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like the semi-final or the final

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 6:18 PM IST

    PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly conveyed to ICC officials that Pakistan would prefer not to play their ODI World Cup 2023 games against India at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, unless it is a knockout game or the grand finale. According to a report, Sethi expressed his concerns during a meeting with ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and General Manager Geoff Allardice, requesting that Pakistan's matches be scheduled in Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru instead. 

    Quoting a source, PTI reported, "Sethi has conveyed to Barclay and Allardice that Pakistan doesn't want it matches to be scheduled in Ahmedabad unless it is a knock-out game like final."

    "He requested ICC to schedule their games in Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata if national team gets clearance from the Pakistan government to travel to India for the global event scheduled in October and November," the source told PTI.

    Sethi also reportedly highlighted the issue of revenue sharing, stating that Pakistan should receive a fair share in the new ICC revenue distribution model. He is said to have argued that Australia and England, who regularly engage in bilateral series with India and have players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL), benefit financially from these arrangements.

    The BCCI and ICC officials, currently in London for the World Test Championship Final, are expected to finalise the World Cup schedule and venues in the coming days, before sharing it with member countries participating in the tournament.

    According to the PTI report, Sethi said that it was unjust for Pakistan to receive less money from the ICC in the upcoming cycle than it did for Australia and England.

    The report noted that Sethi said that Australia and England receive bilateral series invitations from India on a regular basis, and its athletes participate in the IPL, increasing the two boards' earnings.

