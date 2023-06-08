Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match: WATCH

    Haider Ali comically dismissed in a T20 Blast match, leaves fans amused

    Haider Ali's Bizarre Dismissal Leaves Fans 'Stumped' in T20 Blast Match osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 8:11 PM IST

    In a recent T20 Blast game against Warwickshire, young Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali added his name to the list of players who have experienced peculiar moments on the field. During the match, Haider Ali made an inexplicable decision, resulting in his own dismissal.

    Playing for Derbyshire, Haider Ali faced spinner Danny Briggs in the 11th over. Anticipating Ali's movement, Briggs delivered the ball wide, beyond the batter's reach. Normally, the wicketkeeper would have easily dislodged the bails, but this time, Alex Davies fumbled while collecting the ball. Seizing the opportunity, Ali returned to his crease, thinking he was safe.

    However, in a sudden change of heart, Haider Ali left his crease again, attempting to steal a quick single. As he departed, he realized that the wicketkeeper had already gathered the ball. Davies promptly removed the bails, sending Ali back to the dugout.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Bahut Sara runs banao' urge Shubman Gill fans as batter gears up for ultimate Test

    This incident could have altered the course of the match since Haider Ali had been batting exceptionally, scoring 48 runs off 34 balls. Nonetheless, Derbyshire emerged victorious in the high-scoring encounter.

    Warwickshire posted a formidable total of 203 runs in their innings, largely due to Sam Hain's blazing 79 off 36 balls. In response, Derbyshire's opening pair, comprising Haider Ali and Luis Reece, provided a strong start. However, Ali's dismissal in the second ball of the eleventh over left the team needing 108 runs for victory. Captain Leus du Plooy's heroic 66 off 25 deliveries eventually guided his side to triumph.

    Fans took to Twitter to express their astonishment and criticism of Haider Ali's peculiar dismissal. Some questioned whether it should be considered a run-out rather than a stumping, as Ali had left his crease to attempt a run.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds

    A few fans also suggested that the wicketkeeper deceived Ali by making it appear as though he missed the ball, arguing that it should not have resulted in a wicket.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2023, 8:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Centurion Travis Head reveals how it feel like to bat with Steve Smith

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Disappointed Ravi Shastri slams India for lacking positive mindset by opting to field

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Mhambrey defends move to not pick Ashwin; says decision was based on conditions

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation Cricket

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli lauds Steve Smith as best Test batter of this generation

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Odisha train crash: Shocking video emerges of moment when Coromandel Express crashed

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more MAH

    Kanye West turns 46: From net worth to controversies to lovelife with Kim Kardashian and more

    Football Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami: Emulating the path of other Legendary Footballers osf

    Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami: Emulating the path of other Legendary Footballers

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal HOT dance moves on Saj Ke Sawar Ke is worth watch RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance moves on ‘Saj Ke Sawar Ke’ is worth watch

    Explained Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Explained: Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon