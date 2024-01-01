Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    While closing the door on ODIs, Warner remains open to the possibility of playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy if Australia requires his services. His retirement from ODIs marks the end of an illustrious career that included 6932 runs at an average of 45.30 with 22 centuries

    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 8:13 AM IST

    Australian cricketer David Warner has announced the end of his One Day International (ODI) cricket career, marking the conclusion of a remarkable journey in both the limited-overs and Test formats. In a press conference held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Monday, Warner, however, left the possibility open for a potential return to represent Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

    "I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," Warner stated, reflecting on his decision. "That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement."

    Expressing his desire to contribute to the development of the one-day team, Warner emphasized his availability for the Champions Trophy if the team requires his services. "If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around, and they need someone, I'm going to be available," he added.

    Warner's retirement from ODIs means that his final appearance in this format was in the World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. His illustrious ODI career concludes with a total of 6932 runs at an impressive average of 45.30, featuring 22 centuries. As Australia's sixth-highest run-scorer in men's ODIs, Warner stands second on the hundreds list, trailing only behind Ricky Ponting.

    Having already announced his absence from the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, Warner is set to focus on his Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments with Dubai Capitals. While he will also miss the preceding T20 International matches, Warner expressed his intention to continue playing T20 cricket until at least the ICC World Cup scheduled for June in the Caribbean and the USA.

    Reflecting on his decision to retire, Warner acknowledged the significance of winning in India and commended the team's resilience. "It was a decision that I was very, very comfortable with. To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing," he remarked. Highlighting the team's cohesion and performance against India, Warner concluded that the recent achievements made it an ideal point to bring his international cricket career to a close.

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 8:13 AM IST
