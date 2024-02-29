WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader during clash against MI; WATCH viral video

UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Alyssa Healy showcased quick thinking and agility as she tackled a pitch invader during the WPL 2024 encounter against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 28.

During the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 28, UPW captain Alyssa Healy took down a pitch invader. The intrusion occurred on the penultimate delivery of the first innings when MI was at the crease, causing a brief interruption in play.

As the intruder attempted to sprint across the field, evading security staff, Healy intervened, slowing him down with a powerful tackle. This action facilitated the security personnel in promptly escorting the intruder off the field, allowing the game to resume. For images capturing the incident, refer to the X posts below.