Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader during clash against MI; WATCH viral video

    UP Warriorz (UPW) captain Alyssa Healy showcased quick thinking and agility as she tackled a pitch invader during the WPL 2024 encounter against Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 28. 

    cricket WPL 2024: UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy tackles pitch invader during clash against MI; WATCH viral video osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 1:50 PM IST

    During the WPL 2024 match between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, February 28, UPW captain Alyssa Healy took down a pitch invader. The intrusion occurred on the penultimate delivery of the first innings when MI was at the crease, causing a brief interruption in play.

    As the intruder attempted to sprint across the field, evading security staff, Healy intervened, slowing him down with a powerful tackle. This action facilitated the security personnel in promptly escorting the intruder off the field, allowing the game to resume. For images capturing the incident, refer to the X posts below.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 2:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan osf

    'If players like Hardik don't...': Irfan Pathan questions denial of contracts to Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report snt

    BCCI mulls substantial pay hike for red-ball players, considers matching fee with IPL earnings: Report

    cricket Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket osf

    Former Australian skipper Steve Smith advocates rule changes to address leg-side bouncers in cricket

    cricket Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter osf

    Hardik Pandya unfazed: 'Na Mereko Farak Padta Hai' - A blunt response to social media chatter

    cricket BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what board said osf

    BCCI annual contracts: Fans ask why Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel not included; here's what the board said

    Recent Stories

    New Zealand designates Hamas as terrorist entity, imposes sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers snt

    New Zealand designates Hamas as terrorist entity, imposes sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India Check what's new features price & more gcw

    OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact edition launched in India; Check what's new, features, price & more

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check rkn

    Bazooka: Gautham Menon's character poster from Mammootty starrer out; Check

    Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passes away due to breast cancer RKK

    Former Miss India Tripura 2017 Rinky Chakma passes away due to breast cancer

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death AJR

    DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India over wheelchair incident resulting in passenger's death

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon