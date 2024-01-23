Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WPL 2024 action-packed schedule: Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals set for tournament opener on February 23

    Get ready for the exhilarating WPL 2024 as defending champions Mumbai Indians clash with Delhi Capitals in the opening match on February 23. The tournament, featuring top-notch women's cricket talent, unfolds with an action-packed schedule leading to the grand final on March 17.

    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:59 AM IST

    The schedule for WPL 2024 has been officially announced, with the much-anticipated opener set to feature defending champions Mumbai Indians facing off against last year's finalists, Delhi Capitals, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23. The culmination of the Women's Premier League's second edition will take place on February 28 in Delhi, where the final showdown is eagerly awaited.

    Led by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the inaugural WPL by defeating Delhi Capitals with a convincing seven-wicket margin. This year's competition promises to be intense, with a total of 22 matches scheduled, and the top team from the league stage securing a direct berth in the final. The second and third-placed teams will clash in the Eliminator.

    The tournament will unfold across Bengaluru and Delhi, with the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosting the crucial Eliminator and the grand final on March 15 and 17, respectively. Notable talents, including Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh, are set to grace the league, having secured contracts during the WPL mini-auction, which witnessed 165 players going under the hammer.

    The action-packed schedule includes marquee clashes such as Royal Challengers Bangalore versus UP Warriors on February 24 and Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Giants on February 25, both in Bengaluru. The league stage will culminate with a match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 12 in Delhi.

