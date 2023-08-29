World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma aims to recapture pre-2019 mindset ahead of the mega event

As the 2023 Cricket World Cup approaches, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma strives to regain the focused and composed mindset he had before the 2019 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma desires to recapture the mental state he was in before the 2019 World Cup, aiming to remain calm and unaffected by external pressures ahead of the 2023 edition. He wishes to block out the external stress and the burden of expectations that come with leading the host nation in a World Cup.

During the 2011 World Cup in India, Rohit experienced disappointment when he was not selected for the final squad. Now, twelve years later, this might be his last opportunity for World Cup success. Nonetheless, he emphasizes his current sense of tranquility.

Rohit shared, "My focus is on maintaining my composure and not letting external factors, whether positive or negative, influence me. I aim to shut out distractions and return to the mental state I was in prior to the 2019 World Cup, a time when I was mentally strong and well-prepared for the tournament."

Rohit's outstanding performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he topped the run charts with 648 runs and five centuries, was greatly attributed to his mindset. He is striving to recreate a similar mindset as he readies himself for the 2023 edition.

He stated, "I was in a positive mental state, physically fit, and I wish to regain that mindset. I have ample time to achieve this. I'm working on recalling the factors that contributed to my success before the 2019 World Cup, both as a cricketer and as an individual. My objective is to revisit that mindset."

As the World Cup approaches, captains often face questions about their legacies. Rohit was also questioned about this aspect. Although he has successfully led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, he is yet to secure a major ICC tournament victory. However, he doesn't dwell on this notion.

"I don't dwell on the legacy I'll leave behind; that's a judgment for others to make and discuss, not me. I don't place a strong emphasis on statistics. It's important to be content and cherish the present moment, rather than worry about the future and numbers."

In the immediate future, Rohit's leadership skills will be put to the test in the Asia Cup. He is also involved in selecting the World Cup squad, a responsibility he takes seriously by ensuring transparent communication with players regarding their positions in the team.

