Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma aims to recapture pre-2019 mindset ahead of the mega event

    As the 2023 Cricket World Cup approaches, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma strives to regain the focused and composed mindset he had before the 2019 World Cup. 

    Cricket World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma aims to recapture pre-2019 mindset ahead of the mega event osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma desires to recapture the mental state he was in before the 2019 World Cup, aiming to remain calm and unaffected by external pressures ahead of the 2023 edition. He wishes to block out the external stress and the burden of expectations that come with leading the host nation in a World Cup.

    During the 2011 World Cup in India, Rohit experienced disappointment when he was not selected for the final squad. Now, twelve years later, this might be his last opportunity for World Cup success. Nonetheless, he emphasizes his current sense of tranquility.

    Rohit shared, "My focus is on maintaining my composure and not letting external factors, whether positive or negative, influence me. I aim to shut out distractions and return to the mental state I was in prior to the 2019 World Cup, a time when I was mentally strong and well-prepared for the tournament."

    Rohit's outstanding performance in the 2019 World Cup, where he topped the run charts with 648 runs and five centuries, was greatly attributed to his mindset. He is striving to recreate a similar mindset as he readies himself for the 2023 edition.

    Also Read: Battle for BCCI media rights: Three contenders emerge for cricket broadcasting

    He stated, "I was in a positive mental state, physically fit, and I wish to regain that mindset. I have ample time to achieve this. I'm working on recalling the factors that contributed to my success before the 2019 World Cup, both as a cricketer and as an individual. My objective is to revisit that mindset."

    As the World Cup approaches, captains often face questions about their legacies. Rohit was also questioned about this aspect. Although he has successfully led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles, he is yet to secure a major ICC tournament victory. However, he doesn't dwell on this notion.

    "I don't dwell on the legacy I'll leave behind; that's a judgment for others to make and discuss, not me. I don't place a strong emphasis on statistics. It's important to be content and cherish the present moment, rather than worry about the future and numbers."

    In the immediate future, Rohit's leadership skills will be put to the test in the Asia Cup. He is also involved in selecting the World Cup squad, a responsibility he takes seriously by ensuring transparent communication with players regarding their positions in the team.

    Also Read: Glenn Maxwell race against time to recover from injury ahead of World Cup 2023

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2023, 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Battle for BCCI media rights: Three contenders emerge for cricket broadcasting osf

    Battle for BCCI media rights: Three contenders emerge for cricket broadcasting

    Cricket Glenn Maxwell race against time to recover from injury ahead of World Cup 2023 osf

    Glenn Maxwell race against time to recover from injury ahead of World Cup 2023

    Cricket Shreyas Iyer shares struggles of overcoming back injury ahead of the Asia Cup osf

    Shreyas Iyer shares struggles of overcoming back injury ahead of the Asia Cup

    Cricket Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice osf

    Kapil Dev cautions team India on playing injured players without match practice

    Cricket BCCI officials Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla to visit Pakistan on PCB's Invitation osf

    BCCI officials Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla to visit Pakistan on PCB's invitation

    Recent Stories

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses his soulmate in an adorable video ATG

    Prateik Babbar celebrates 3rd anniversary with girlfriend Priya Bannerjee; kisses her in an adorable video

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and fellow Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam ATG

    Onam 2023: Tovino Thomas, Lissy Lakshmi, and fellow Mollywood celebs embrace Spirit of Uthradam

    Petrol diesel prices today August 29 Check fuel rates in Delhi Noida Bengaluru and other cities gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices today, August 29: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and other cities

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita vma

    Onam 2023: Here's how Malaika Arora enjoyed joyous festival with her mom, sister Amrita

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights observes CJI DY Chandrachud gcw

    Article 35A took away key fundamental rights, observes CJI DY Chandrachud

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon