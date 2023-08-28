Glenn Maxwell race against time to recover from injury ahead of World Cup 2023

As the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 draws near, Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell finds himself in a race against time, striving to overcome a fresh ankle injury.

Australia's star allrounder, Glenn Maxwell is out of the South African tour with an injury, with mere weeks before the commencement of the ICC ODI World Cup. With the mega event looming, Maxwell finds himself in a race against time to regain his fitness. The setback emerged when Maxwell sustained an ankle injury during a training session in Durban, where he was preparing for Australia's T20I series against South Africa. In light of these circumstances, he is set to return home to support his wife as they await the arrival of their first child.

While Maxwell's ankle injury is expected to heal over time, the cautious approach is evident from Australia's national selector, Tony Dodemaide. Given Maxwell's history of injuries, including a peculiar leg injury sustained at a friend's gathering late last year, the team is committed to prioritizing his health and ensuring that no undue risks are taken.

Despite these challenges, Dodemaide remains optimistic about Maxwell's recovery timeline, indicating his potential availability for Australia's upcoming ODI series against India, scheduled for next month. "We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," stated Dodemaide.

Glenn Maxwell boasts an illustrious record as an allrounder in the cricketing arena, having participated in 128 ODIs. His batting prowess has contributed to accumulating 3490 runs at an average of 33.88, accompanied by a striking strike rate of 124.82. Additionally, his abilities as a bowler are evident through his 60 wickets, coupled with an impressive economy rate of 5.56.

The emergence of Maxwell's injury has paved the way for the return of Matthew Wade, who has been called back to the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Wade's inclusion provides an additional wicket-keeping option alongside Josh Inglis.

Maxwell's predicament is not isolated, as several other notable players from Australia's T20I squad are sidelined due to various reasons. Among them, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, and David Warner are notable absentees.

As Australia prepares for the T20I series against South Africa, the squad features an array of talented players who will step up in the absence of the aforementioned stars.

Australia Squad for South African tour: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, and Adam Zampa.

