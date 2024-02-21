Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Jacintha Kalyan, India's first female pitch curator set for exciting WPL season 2? (WATCH)

    Prepare for a historic moment with Jacintha Kalyan, India's pioneering female pitch curator, as she gears up for an exhilarating Season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

    Get ready to witness history in the making as Jacintha Kalyan, the trailblazing individual who broke barriers to become India's first female pitch curator, takes center stage for an exciting season 2 of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Explore her inspiring journey from a receptionist at the Karnataka State Cricket Association to crafting cricket grounds, and watch as she brings her expertise to elevate the WPL experience.

    From excelling in cricket to leading the Chandrayaan committee, women across India and the world are shattering records and making remarkable strides. Among these trailblazers is Jacintha Kalyan, hailing from Doddaladahalli in Kanakapura taluk, who has made history as India's first female pitch curator.

    Jacintha's journey towards this achievement commenced when she served as a receptionist at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). Gradually nurturing an interest in preparing cricket pitches and grounds, she took the Curator Examination conducted by the BCCI last year, emerging successful. Alongside her male colleagues at the KSCA, Jacintha has been instrumental in crafting pitches for various domestic, international, and IPL tournaments.

    When questioned about her feelings and her family's response to her groundbreaking achievement, Jacintha shared with S.N. Venkatnag Sobers, "There will be discussions about male domination, and people may comment on me performing what is traditionally seen as men's work. However, what matters to me is consistently executing my responsibilities to benefit the game and ensure the players are content with the wickets and ground conditions."

    She added, "My husband, Kalayan Kumar, was aware of my dedication at the KSCA, but he never anticipated that I would become India's first female curator. Now that I have achieved this milestone, he is overjoyed. Beyond him, my son, Sharath Kalyan, takes immense pride in my accomplishments. When someone inquires about me, he simply Googles my name and shares articles that highlight my journey."

