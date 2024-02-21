Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand

    In a nail-biting T20 International cricket encounter, Tim David played a pivotal role as Australia clinched a dramatic last-ball victory against New Zealand.

    Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Tim David secured a dramatic final-ball triumph for Australia, contributing to the team's third-highest successful run chase in the history of T20 international cricket. New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, posted a formidable total of 215/3, courtesy of fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

    Facing a challenging target, the Australian top order struggled against Kiwi opening bowlers Tim Southee and Adam Milne. Travis Head's departure prompted Mitchell Marsh and Warner to launch a counterattack in the 5th over, accumulating 22 runs against Southee. Australia reached 56/1 by the end of the powerplay. Warner fell for 32 in the 7th over, and Glenn Maxwell's quick cameo of 25 in 11 balls was terminated by Lockie Ferguson, who stood out among the Kiwi bowlers with figures of 1/23 in 4 overs.

    Captain Marsh continued the offensive, reaching his fifty in 29 deliveries. However, New Zealand's bowlers made a comeback, pressuring Josh Inglis, who managed only 20 runs in 20 balls. Tim David entered the scene in the 17th over, unleashing a barrage of boundaries.

    In the final over, with 16 runs needed, Southee conceded just 4 runs in the first 3 balls. However, Tim David smashed the next ball for a six, bringing the requirement down to 4 off 1 ball and securing the thrilling victory. While Mitchell Santner picked up 2/42, Ferguson and Adam Milne also claimed a wicket each. Ferguson, in particular, succeeded in restricting the scoring rate with figures of 1/23. Ish Sodhi, despite bowling well in patches, conceded 42 runs without taking a wicket, including being hit for 3 sixes in his 4 overs.

    Santner was expensive, and the teams are set to face each other again in the 2nd T20I on Friday.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2024, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket 'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash osf

    'Nothing short of a miracle': Aakash Chopra commends Rishabh Pant's remarkable recovery after horrific crash

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video snt

    Security heightened after Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens India-England Ranchi Test; WATCH viral video

    cricket Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and Coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH) osf

    Hafeez claims low priority on team fitness by Babar Azam and coaches ahead of ODI World Cup (WATCH)

    cricket IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh osf

    IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Alastair Cook suggests benching Bairstow in Ranchi, calls for bowling lineup refresh

    Overjoyed Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate son Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video snt

    Elated Virat Kohli fans in Pakistan celebrate Akaay's birth by distributing sweets; WATCH viral video

    Recent Stories

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why avv

    Parental Pockets Squeezed: China earns title of most expensive nation for raising children, Here's Why

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellors absence anr

    Kerala: Report slams Higher Education Minister R Bindu for chairing Senate meet in Chancellor's absence

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza avv

    Israeli Economy Takes a Severe Hit: GDP plummets nearly 20% amidst escalating conflict in Gaza

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Karnataka government launches virtual hearing for 'Drunk and Drive' cases

    Farmers protest 2.0: Officials register FIR against 700 farmers as they resume Delhi Chalo march AJR

    FIR against over 700 farmers comes to light amid 'Delhi Chalo' march; accused of flag insult, police assault

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon