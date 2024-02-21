Tim David's heroics secure thrilling last-ball victory for Australia in T20 clash against New Zealand

Tim David secured a dramatic final-ball triumph for Australia, contributing to the team's third-highest successful run chase in the history of T20 international cricket. New Zealand, batting first after winning the toss, posted a formidable total of 215/3, courtesy of fifties from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra.

Facing a challenging target, the Australian top order struggled against Kiwi opening bowlers Tim Southee and Adam Milne. Travis Head's departure prompted Mitchell Marsh and Warner to launch a counterattack in the 5th over, accumulating 22 runs against Southee. Australia reached 56/1 by the end of the powerplay. Warner fell for 32 in the 7th over, and Glenn Maxwell's quick cameo of 25 in 11 balls was terminated by Lockie Ferguson, who stood out among the Kiwi bowlers with figures of 1/23 in 4 overs.

Captain Marsh continued the offensive, reaching his fifty in 29 deliveries. However, New Zealand's bowlers made a comeback, pressuring Josh Inglis, who managed only 20 runs in 20 balls. Tim David entered the scene in the 17th over, unleashing a barrage of boundaries.

In the final over, with 16 runs needed, Southee conceded just 4 runs in the first 3 balls. However, Tim David smashed the next ball for a six, bringing the requirement down to 4 off 1 ball and securing the thrilling victory. While Mitchell Santner picked up 2/42, Ferguson and Adam Milne also claimed a wicket each. Ferguson, in particular, succeeded in restricting the scoring rate with figures of 1/23. Ish Sodhi, despite bowling well in patches, conceded 42 runs without taking a wicket, including being hit for 3 sixes in his 4 overs.

Santner was expensive, and the teams are set to face each other again in the 2nd T20I on Friday.