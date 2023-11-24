Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Babar Azam's reaction to notes being showered at Imam-ul-Haq's wedding Qawwali night goes viral

    Dive into the celebratory world of Pakistani cricket as stars Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed take center stage at Imam-ul-Haq’s Qawwali Night during his wedding celebrations.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed set the stage on fire at the Qawwali Night during teammate Imam-ul-Haq’s wedding festivities. The celebration, featuring soulful Sufi songs, witnessed Azam and Ahmed in high spirits, clapping and singing to mark the joyous occasion. The viral video captures the camaraderie of the cricketers in attendance, with Chief Selector Wahab Riaz also joining the musical festivities. The night was a delightful prelude to Imam-ul-Haq's upcoming wedding ceremony with Anmol Mehmood. Additionally, the announcement of Babar Azam stepping down as T20I and Test captain post the ICC World Cup 2023 and the recent Test squad revelation for the Australia tour adds further cricket intrigue to the news.

    Babar Azam was comparatively quite and Sarfaraz Ahmed was the more involving one. The former T20I and Test captain clapped with the tune and was in all smiles. Imam-ul-Haq will be tying the knot with Anmol Mehmood on Saturday 25h November followed by the Valima reception on 26th.

    Following a poor ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam stepped down from the role as T20I and Test skipper and the job now has given to star pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood respectively.

    Also Read: Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH)

