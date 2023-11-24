Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH)

    In a riveting T20 International showdown between India and Australia, Marcus Stoinis' mocking laughter after a run-out fiasco involving Yashasvi Jaiswal intensified the excitement.

    cricket Marcus Stoinis mocks Yashasvi Jaiswal after horrible run out in the 1st T20I (WATCH)
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    In the intense first T20 International clash between the Indian and Australian cricket teams, marked by a spectacular century from Australia's Josh Inglis, an unfortunate run-out incident added drama to India's pursuit of the 209-run target. The chaos unfolded in the initial over as confusion between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal resulted in Gaikwad being run out without facing a ball, leaving an unpleasant taste in the innings. As Marcus Stoinis bowled the fifth ball of the first over, Gaikwad fell victim to miscommunication with Jaiswal, who initially signalled for a second run but then changed his mind. Stoinis couldn't contain his laughter, mockingly directing it towards Jaiswal, who responded with a stern gaze.

    Despite the run-out hiccup, the match showcased a stellar performance by Australia's Josh Inglis, who hammered an impressive century, tormenting India's inexperienced bowling attack. Inglis's dominating innings of 110 runs off 50 balls, featuring eight sixes, posed a significant challenge for the Indian team. The skipper Suryakumar Yadav's decision to bowl first backfired as Inglis and Steve Smith built a formidable partnership, setting Australia's total at 208 for 3 in the first T20 International.

    The junior bowlers of the Indian squad faced a harsh reality check, with Inglis displaying masterful strokes, particularly against spinner Ravi Bishnoi. Despite Bishnoi drawing first blood by dismissing Matthew Short, Inglis devised a strategic plan, capitalising on Bishnoi's predictable bowling style. The Indian bowling attack, previously accustomed to success in the World Cup, suffered a setback against Australia, challenging the confidence of players like Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna.

    The T20 encounter revealed the resilience of Australia's batting force and the need for the Indian bowlers to regroup and adapt to varied challenges in the series.

    Also Read: Rinku Singh emerges as India's perfect finisher in T20I series opener against Australia

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
