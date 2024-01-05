Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The week that was in Test cricket: From India, Australia to Pakistan - batting collapses rock start of 2024

    A week of Test cricket unfolded with surprising twists as batting collapses took center stage. From the intense showdown between India and South Africa at Newlands to the gripping encounter between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), teams experienced unexpected downturns in their batting fortunes.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    In a week filled with high-stakes Test cricket, the cricketing world witnessed unexpected batting collapses that shifted the dynamics of key matches. From Newlands to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), teams faced the challenge of maintaining their batting prowess under pressure. Let's delve into the batting collapses that unfolded this week:

    India's Demise at Newlands: 153/4 to 153/10

    The second Test between India and South Africa at Newlands brought forth a stunning collapse for the Indian batting lineup. Starting at a promising 153/4, the Indian team faced an unexpected downturn, ultimately collapsing to 153/10. The Newlands pitch posed challenges, and South Africa's bowlers capitalized on the conditions, exposing vulnerabilities in India's middle and lower order. This sudden change in fortune emphasized the volatile nature of Test cricket.

    Australia's Rollercoaster at the SCG: 289/5 to 299/10

    The third Test between Australia and Pakistan at the SCG unfolded with a rollercoaster of emotions, marked by Australia's batting collapse. Initially cruising at 289/5, the Australian team encountered a remarkable twist in their fortunes. The lower order faced a resilient Pakistani bowling attack, and the wickets tumbled quickly. Australia, aiming for a substantial first-innings lead, found themselves all out for 299. This collapse added an element of unpredictability to the match, showcasing the intensity of the Test series.

    Pakistan's Struggle at the SCG: 58/2 to 67/7

    The SCG continued to be a theater of batting collapses, with Pakistan finding themselves in a precarious position during the same Test against Australia. Starting at 58/2, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered against the Australian bowling onslaught. The collapse saw them slump to 67/7, highlighting the challenges faced by visiting teams in Australian conditions. The bowlers, led by disciplined performances, exploited the weaknesses in Pakistan's lineup, setting the stage for a gripping Test match climax.

    The week of cricket was marked by dramatic collapses, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the sport.

    Also Read: IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 2:33 PM IST
