    T20 World Cup 2024: Series Loss to USA a wake-up call for Bangladesh ahead of mega event - Shakib Al Hasasn

    Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan described the team's T20I series loss to the USA as a crucial wake-up call before the 2024 T20 World Cup.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 24, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Shakib Al Hasan, the veteran all-rounder from Bangladesh, described the T20I series loss to the USA as a wake-up call ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The USA achieved their first series win over a full-member team, defeating Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-match series, with one game still to play.

    Bangladesh's preparation for the global event started poorly, as they were bowled out for 138 in 19.3 overs while chasing 145 in the second T20I. They were 106/4 in the 15th over before a dramatic collapse.

    "It's certainly disappointing and unexpected, but credit goes to the US team for their performance," Shakib said. "No one expected us to lose two games. Losing any match is disappointing, but this series could be a wake-up call for us as we haven't played as we should."

    Shakib emphasised the importance of teamwork, stating, "It's a team game, and everyone has to take responsibility. We win as a team, and we lose as a team. T20 is a format where you have to excel in all three departments to win. There are no small or big teams in T20 cricket, which makes it more exciting. The way the US played in the last two games proves that."

    Despite the loss, Shakib denied that they took the opposition lightly. "I don't think we took them lightly. In both games, we failed to execute our plans," he explained.

    "In T20 cricket, every team is equal. I've seen West Indies A play Nepal, and they performed well. Ireland and Netherlands are playing close matches. Pakistan lost to Ireland. T20 is anybody's game. One or two overs can change the momentum and the outcome of the game. You have to be ready for challenges and can't take anything lightly," he said.

    Shakib also expressed dissatisfaction with the facilities at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, citing rain and limited practice time as hindrances to their preparation. "If this was a preparation series for the World Cup, we needed more batting and bowling sessions and better facilities. We had only one proper net session, which wasn't ideal. Despite the challenges, this isn't an excuse," he concluded.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
