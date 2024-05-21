T20 World Cup 2024: PCB likely to rope in Vivian Richards as Pakistan team mentor

With the T20 World Cup imminent, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly in talks to secure West Indies legend Viv Richards as the team mentor, aiming to leverage his vast experience and impact, particularly seen in the Pakistan Super League.

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, Pakistan is aiming to secure the services of West Indies legend Viv Richards as the team mentor for the prestigious event. The World Cup, set to begin in ten days in the USA and the West Indies, will be historic as it features 20 teams for the first time since its inception. According to Geo News sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in talks with the former West Indies batting maestro to join the team.

Richards, renowned for his vast experience and deep knowledge of playing in the Caribbean, is seen as a valuable addition to the Pakistan setup. The PCB's interest in Richards is reportedly inspired by his impactful role as a mentor for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Quetta Gladiators.

However, bringing Richards on board poses a significant challenge due to his existing media commitments for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has undergone a complete overhaul of their white-ball setup following the departure of former director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez earlier this year. Last month, former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten was announced as the head coach for limited-overs cricket. Kirsten, who led India to victory in the 2011 World Cup and the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, recently joined the Pakistan team in Leeds ahead of their four-match T20I series against England.

Kirsten's arrival is expected to inspire Pakistan towards World Cup glory. The upcoming T20I series against England, starting on May 22 in Headingley Carnegie and concluding on May 30 in London, will serve as crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup.

Out of the 19 participating teams, Pakistan is the only team yet to announce their 15-player squad. For the highly anticipated tournament, Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside the USA, India, Canada, and Ireland. The Men in Green will kick off their campaign against the USA on June 6 and face arch-rival India on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

Pakistan squad for the England series: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.

