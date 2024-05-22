T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam films Azam Khan's 'shameless' act of wiping sweat with money (WATCH)

Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan has come under fire on social media after a video emerged of him wiping sweat off his forehead with currency notes. The video, which also features Pakistan captain Babar Azam teasing Khan, has been labelled as 'shameless' by many fans, leading to widespread criticism and accusations of insensitivity.

In the video, Azam Khan can be seen using foreign currency notes to wipe his sweat while Pakistan captain Babar Azam records and teases him, saying, "Abba, kya hua hai? Garmi hai? (What happened? Is it hot?)". Khan replies, "Bahot zyada garmi hai (it's too hot)" and proceeds with his act, prompting laughter from Babar and others. The video was widely condemned on social media, with many branding it as 'shameless' and accusing the players of mocking the poor.

The incident didn't sit well with fans, who expressed their displeasure over Azam Khan's actions. Here are some of their reactions:

