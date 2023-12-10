Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suryakumar Yadav shares insights on leading India in T20Is amidst Hardik Pandya's injury

    Suryakumar Yadav steps into the captaincy role for India's T20I squad following Hardik Pandya's injury, bringing a mix of confidence and fearlessness. As India faces a stern test against South Africa, Suryakumar emphasizes the motivational edge of playing beyond comfort zones.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 5:48 PM IST

    Stepping into the role of India's T20I captain following Hardik Pandya's injury, Suryakumar Yadav expresses his enjoyment of the newfound responsibility. As India prepares to face a formidable South African side in the upcoming T20I series, Suryakumar expresses the motivational factor of performing beyond their "comfort zone" on foreign soil. During a pre-match press conference, he instills confidence in his young squad, praising their fearlessness and urging them to embrace their natural game.

    Suryakumar highlights the importance of balance and encourages players like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma to replicate their domestic and IPL performances on the international stage. Acknowledging the challenge posed by South African pitches, known for bounce and pace, he believes his team is well-prepared for the test.

    Looking ahead to the T20 World Cup in 2024, Suryakumar downplays the limited number of T20Is remaining before the tournament, citing the extensive experience gained by players in the IPL. The Mumbai cricketer relishes the captaincy experience, expressing his eagerness to lead the team to success in South Africa while keeping a broader perspective on future challenges.

    Reflecting on the recent ODI World Cup final defeat against Australia, Suryakumar acknowledges the disappointment but highlights the morale-boosting T20 series win against the same opponent. As the show goes on, he remains focused on the present series while leaving room to explore what lies ahead.

    Also Read: Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

