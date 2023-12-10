Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

A surprising twist unfolds in the Big Bash League (BBL) as poor pitch conditions cast uncertainty over the continuation of the match. The unexpected turn of events raises concerns about player safety and prompts officials to reassess the situation.

The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match has taken an unexpected twist as concerns over a poor pitch may lead to the game being called off. After 6.5 overs, players from both teams are facing challenges due to uneven bounce, creating a potentially dangerous situation. The issue arises from a damp area on the pitch, causing unsettling conditions for batters and awkward bounces upon landing.

Visible patches on the surface highlight the impact of overnight rain, with water likely seeping under the covers. As officials take charge, players are seen discussing the situation around the boundary, emphasising the unprecedented nature of the circumstances.

