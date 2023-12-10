Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

    A surprising twist unfolds in the Big Bash League (BBL) as poor pitch conditions cast uncertainty over the continuation of the match. The unexpected turn of events raises concerns about player safety and prompts officials to reassess the situation.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) match has taken an unexpected twist as concerns over a poor pitch may lead to the game being called off. After 6.5 overs, players from both teams are facing challenges due to uneven bounce, creating a potentially dangerous situation. The issue arises from a damp area on the pitch, causing unsettling conditions for batters and awkward bounces upon landing.

    Visible patches on the surface highlight the impact of overnight rain, with water likely seeping under the covers. As officials take charge, players are seen discussing the situation around the boundary, emphasising the unprecedented nature of the circumstances.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview

    "We fell short with the bat," remarks England captain Jos Buttler after 3rd ODI loss against West Indies

    Andre Russell makes a comeback to the West Indies T20I squad for the England series

    BCCI to discuss long-term coaching extension for Rahul Dravid post South Africa tour

    Rags to riches: Vrinda Dinesh's 1.3 crore WPL signing with UP Warriorz

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 honeymooners paradise of the year

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview

    Mango to Orange: 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd

    Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and BSP's new supremo?

    Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh: 7 actors' sizzling chemistry with Deepika

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

