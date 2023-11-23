Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Suryakumar Yadav's stellar knock propels India to victory against Australia in 1st T20I at Visakhapatnam

    In a spectacular display of skill and finesse, Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable innings of 80 runs played a pivotal role in India's triumphant win over Australia in the 1st T20I held at Visakhapatnam.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 10:47 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav showcased a brilliant batting display, scoring a remarkable 80 runs, guiding India to a resounding victory in the thrilling 1st T20I encounter against Australia held at Visakhapatnam. His exceptional innings played a pivotal role in steering India to success, setting the tone for a triumphant start in the T20 series against the formidable Australian team. The match was characterized by Yadav's impeccable timing, aggressive strokes, and strategic shot selection, earning him accolades as a key contributor to India's winning performance.

    In an anticipated high-scoring encounter, the T20I series opener between India and Australia turned into a thrilling contest. Rinku Singh displayed nerves of steel as he led India to a dramatic victory in the final ball of the match, although a late no-ball call added to the excitement. The hosts claimed a two-wicket win, securing success in the series opener against the Aussies. In the earlier part of the game, Suryakumar Yadav, captaining the Indian side for the first time, won the toss and elected to bowl. Australia's opening duo, Steven Smith and Matthew Short, got off to a strong start, but the spinners intervened, slowing the run rate in the Powerplay.

    Ravi Bishnoi, despite dropping Smith in his first over, dismissed Short with the score at 31 in 4.4 overs. The standout partnership came from Smith and Josh Inglis, accumulating 130 runs, with Inglis achieving his maiden T20I century with a spectacular 110 off 50 balls. The Australians posted a challenging total of 208/3 in 20 overs. India's chase had a turbulent start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's early dismissal and Ishan Kishan struggling to find form. However, the Mumbai Indians' pair of Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav turned the tide, contributing 112 runs for the third wicket. Kishan scored 58 off 39 balls, while Yadav played a captain's innings, making 80 off 42 balls.

    Despite losing wickets in the latter half of the chase, India maintained control, and with 7 runs needed off the final over, Rinku Singh secured the win with a boundary off the last ball. The dramatic turn of events showcased the resilience of both teams, ultimately ending in India's favour in the series opener against Australia.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
