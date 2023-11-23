Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rinku Singh emerges as India's perfect finisher in T20I series opener against Australia

    India's search for a reliable finisher in the T20 format seems to have come to an end with Rinku Singh's spectacular performance in the T20I series opener against Australia.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 11:06 PM IST

    Rinku Singh's exceptional batting skills and match-winning display have positioned him as the perfect finisher for the Indian cricket team. His impactful contributions have added a new dimension to India's batting lineup, promising exciting prospects for the team in upcoming matches. In a series opener filled with anticipation, he clinches victory for India in a stunning style! Rinku took a strides forward, unleashing a powerful shot that sails over the long-on fence for a maximum and takes India home.To add to the drama, the TV umpire declares it a front foot no ball.

    In what was expected to be a high-scoring affair, the match exceeded all expectations by going down to the wire. Rinku Singh exhibited nerves of steel, culminating in India achieving their highest-successful T20I run-chase, sealing the victory on the final ball, albeit with the late drama of a no-ball call. The series opener concludes with India emerging victorious, triumphing over the Australians by a narrow margin of two wickets.

    With this win India are not leading the charts for most number of successful chases over 200. 

    Leading the chart for the most 200+ chases in T20 Internationals are:

    India on 5 instances*
    South Africa on 4 instances
    Pakistan with on 3 instances
    Australia with on 3 instances

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
