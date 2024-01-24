Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs England: UK PM Rishi Sunak's office addresses Shoaib Bashir's visa woes

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office emphasises the expectation of fair treatment for British citizens in India's visa processes.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

    The response from UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office regarding Shoaib Bashir's visa issue during England's tour of India emphasises the expectation that British citizens are treated fairly in India's visa processes. The 20-year-old spinner of Pakistani heritage had to return home to address the visa complications, leading to his exclusion from the first Test in Hyderabad. England captain Ben Stokes expressed frustration, while India's captain Rohit Sharma hoped for a swift resolution to Bashir's visa matter.

    The spokesperson for PM Sunak stressed the broader expectation for fair treatment and highlighted previous concerns raised with the Indian High Commission in London. Despite Bashir's absence, England announced their playing XI for the first Test, featuring debutant spinner Tom Hartley and omitting veteran pacer James Anderson. The selected XI includes four spinners and one fast bowler, showcasing a strategic approach to the game.

    "I can't speak to the specifics of this case. But more broadly we have previously raised issues of this kind with the High Commission. We have been clear that we expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa processes. We have previously raised the issues British citizens with Pakistani heritage have experienced. We've raised the issues about their experience of applying for visas with the Indian High Commissioner in London," the spokesperson said, as quoted by the BBC.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 3:50 PM IST
