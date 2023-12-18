Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan (WATCH)

    Steve Smith's amusing field moment, capturing airborne trash, takes center stage.

    Cricket Steve Smith's hilarious moment on the field highlights Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 4:35 PM IST

    In Perth on Sunday, Australia, led by Pat Cummins, secured a commanding 360-run victory in the first Test against Pakistan. Despite a clinical performance by the Australian bowlers, a lighthearted incident stole the spotlight. Amidst windy conditions, a piece of trash invaded the field, proving challenging for the fielders. The comical scene concluded with Steve Smith successfully catching the airborne debris, and his celebratory antics quickly went viral on social media.

    Australia's dominance was underscored by Nathan Lyon's achievement of claiming his 500th Test wicket. The spin maestro, along with the formidable pace attack, dismantled Pakistan for a mere 89 runs, sealing the victory inside four days. The visitors' pursuit of a 450-run target faltered, with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood contributing significantly with three wickets each. Lyon's milestone moment came as he dismissed Faheem Ashraf and Aamer Jamal, joining an elite group of only eight players, including legends like Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

    Australia's declaration at 233-5 on day four followed Pakistan's first-innings dismissal for 271 in response to the hosts' 487. Skipper Pat Cummins made the decision after a solid partnership between Usman Khawaja (90) and Mitchell Marsh (unbeaten on 63). Despite early wickets of Steve Smith and Travis Head, Pakistan's hopes were dashed as they faced a daunting chase.

    The visitors' struggle intensified with Abdullah Shafique's early exit and captain Shan Masood's departure. Starc's lethal deliveries further rattled the batting lineup, with Lyon's spin adding to Pakistan's woes. The tail-enders were eventually cleaned up by Hazlewood, solidifying Australia's emphatic victory.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 auction: R Ashwin predicts big bids for Starc, Cummins and Shahrukh Khan

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
