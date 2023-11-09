Sri Lanka parliament passes resolution to sack SLC after poor show at the World Cup 2023

The Sri Lankan parliament passes a resolution calling for the removal of the country's cricket governing body following the disappointing World Cup 2023 performance.

The Sri Lankan parliament, in a unanimous decision on Thursday, passed a resolution advocating the dismissal of the nation's cricket governing body. This unexpected turn of events saw both ruling and opposition parties supporting the resolution, initiated by opposition party leader Sajith Premadasa and seconded by senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva. The parliamentary approval followed the Court of Appeal's restoration of the cricket board's management led by Shammi Silva just two days prior. Despite the court's decision, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe had earlier removed the SLC management, appointing former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga to head a seven-member interim committee.

The resolution, titled 'the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management,' received bipartisan backing, though it lacks legal binding. Premadasa emphasized the need to expose mismanagement within the SLC and safeguard the sport from further decline, urging collective action to preserve cricket for its passionate fans.

Ranasinghe continued his criticism of Silva and the SLC management, expressing discontent with the court's order. Shammi Silva, who faced severe backlash following Sri Lanka's significant defeat to India in the ongoing World Cup, where they crumbled to 55 all out, has been under scrutiny. With the team now out of contention for a semifinal spot, frustration among fans has intensified.

During the parliamentary debate on the resolution, police protection was provided to the SLC headquarters, and access roads were barricaded. A crowd near the SLC headquarters called for the management's resignation, reflecting the widespread dissatisfaction with the cricket board's performance.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand dominates Sri Lanka in Bangalore and move a step closer to the semifinals