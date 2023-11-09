Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: New Zealand dominates Sri Lanka in Bangalore and move a step closer to the semifinals

    In a commanding performance, New Zealand outplays Sri Lanka in the World Cup, securing a convincing 5-wicket victory with ample overs to spare.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 8:13 PM IST

    In Bengaluru, New Zealand secures a comprehensive victory over Sri Lanka in the World Cup, winning by 5 wickets with 27.4 overs to spare. With this triumph, they accumulate 10 points, boosting their net run rate and positioning themselves on the brink of the semi-finals. Displaying prowess in all facets of the game, New Zealand's clinical performance proved decisive.

    In pursuit of a modest target of 172, New Zealand's openers, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, set the stage with an impressive 86-run partnership. Despite a few wickets falling, including skipper Kane Williamson and an enterprising 43 from Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips' unbeaten 17* guided New Zealand to victory in just 23.2 overs.

    Sri Lanka, having batted first, struggled as they lost wickets at regular intervals, with Kusal Perera's notable 51 providing some resistance. However, a collective bowling effort from New Zealand, led by Trent Boult's 3/37, restricted Sri Lanka to 171 all out in 46.4 overs. Despite late wickets from Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmanta Chameera, the total proved insufficient.

    With this win, New Zealand not only secures 10 points but also inches closer to the finals, displaying a dominant performance both with the ball and bat. Stay tuned for the post-match presentations.

    Also Read: PCB accepts Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation as rift grow between the Pakistan Cricket Board and former selector

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
