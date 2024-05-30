Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sourav Ganguly shares intriguing message amid search for India's next head coach

    As the search for India's next head coach heats up with Rahul Dravid's tenure ending after the T20 World Cup 2024, Sourav Ganguly has posted an intriguing message on social media, adding to the discussions around potential candidates like Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra.

    Cricket Sourav Ganguly shares intriguing message amid search for India's next head coach
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 30, 2024, 5:10 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing search for India's next head coach, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly shared an intriguing message on social media. The tenure of the current head coach, Rahul Dravid, concludes after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, prompting the BCCI to begin looking for his successor. Notable candidates include Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra, with reportedly less interest from foreign coaches. Amidst these discussions, Ganguly posted on X (formerly Twitter):

    "The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…"

    Although the deadline for applications was May 27, reports indicate that the BCCI is not rushing to make a decision. With the Indian cricket team focused on the T20 World Cup 2024, National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches may accompany the team on some future tours if a decision is not reached soon.

    "The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that, seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
