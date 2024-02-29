Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport (WATCH)

As the excitement builds for the upcoming IPL 2024, a heartwarming story unfolds in Ranchi. Shubman Gill, the newly appointed captain of Gujarat Titans, surprises his teammate Robin Minz's father, Francis Xavier Minz, who works as a security guard at Ranchi Airport.

The IPL 2024 schedule has been unveiled, featuring a much-anticipated clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 24. Shubman Gill, the newly appointed captain of Gujarat Titans, will lead the team against the Mumbai Indians, captained by former GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

Despite setbacks due to departures and injuries, Gujarat Titans made impactful acquisitions in the IPL auction, including the notable Robin Minz. Hailing from Jharkhand, the 21-year-old tribal cricketer garnered attention during the auction, ultimately joining Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.60 crore. Known for his powerful batting and a fervent fan of MS Dhoni, Minz is mentored by the experienced coach Chanchal Bhattacharya, who also guided the former Indian captain.

Notably, Robin's father, Francis Xavier Minz, serves as a security guard at the Birsa Munda International Airport in Ranchi. A veteran with almost two decades of service in the army, Francis remains committed to his job despite the financial security provided by his son's IPL contract. Even during the recent arrival of the Indian and England cricket teams in Ranchi for the fourth test, Francis was on duty.

Speaking to the Indian Express in Ranchi, Francis expressed his dedication, stating, "I cannot be lax because my son is an IPL cricketer. Of course, there is more financial security in the family, but you never know how life would turn out to be." Despite queries from colleagues about continuing his job, he emphasised his commitment to work as long as he is healthy and feels the need to earn for himself.

In a heartwarming gesture, Shubman Gill, currently engaged in the Test series against England, surprised Francis at the Ranchi airport. The two engaged in discussions about the IPL, Indian cricket, and the upcoming Gujarat Titans campaign, providing a pleasant and unexpected encounter for Robin's father.

