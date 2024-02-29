Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kirti Azad: Ranji Trophy participation essential for all, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

    Former cricketer Kirti Azad lends support to the BCCI's directive on Ranji Trophy participation, advocating for its universal application, including top-tier players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

    Kirti Azad, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, expressed support for the BCCI's directive requiring cricketers to participate in the Ranji Trophy. Azad endorsed the move, stating that it should apply to all Indian team players, including stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Out-of-favor players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer faced exclusion from centrally-contracted players for disregarding the Ranji Trophy directive. Azad commended the directive, emphasizing the importance of playing domestic cricket to stay connected with the sport.

    He stressed the significance of even seasoned players like Rohit and Kohli participating in domestic cricket when available. Azad highlighted that the state cricket provided the platform for players to showcase their talent and eventually represent the country.

    While acknowledging the need for accountability, Azad expressed that penalizing only Ishan and Iyer was unfair. He advocated for a uniform approach, suggesting that everyone should be subject to the same rules.

    Referring to the potential consequences for Ishan and Iyer, Azad refrained from making predictions. Instead, he questioned whether these players were actively participating in enough domestic cricket and underscored the importance of T20 cricket not overshadowing traditional formats.

    Drawing a comparison with the past, Azad reminisced about legendary players who contributed to state pride alongside emerging talents. He pondered the absence of such enthusiasm among modern youngsters.

    Azad raised questions about Indian players' reluctance to engage in domestic cricket compared to English cricketers willingly participating in county cricket when not on national duty. He urged a shift in mindset, emphasizing the benefit of players participating in domestic matches for overall development.

    In conclusion, Azad praised players like Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan for balancing T20 commitments with Ranji Trophy participation. He emphasized that Ranji Trophy is not just about aggressive cricket but also a platform for players to hone their skills in the longer format.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Dharamsala clash; see full squad here

