    Shikhar Dhawan's candid remarks on India-Pakistan rivalry surface in deleted video

    The timeless rivalry between India and Pakistan on the cricket field has always captured the imagination of fans worldwide. In a recently deleted video, veteran Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared candid insights about the intensity and significance of facing Pakistan in upcoming matches, including the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The anticipation surrounding India vs Pakistan cricket encounters always reaches a fever pitch. With upcoming clashes scheduled between the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup, cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting these showdowns. Shikhar Dhawan, the seasoned Indian batsman who is presently not part of the national team in any format, recently shared his thoughts on the iconic Indo-Pak rivalry in a deleted video originally posted by Star Sports. In the video, Dhawan, speaking from a fan's standpoint, shed light on the excitement that accompanies matches against Pakistan. He emphasised that the objective has always been to emerge triumphant against Pakistan, regardless of whether or not a World Cup victory is achieved.

    The deleted video featured Dhawan expressing, "It has always been the case of 'Whether or not you win the World Cup, you have to beat Pakistan' (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by god's grace hopefully we will. There's definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure. There's definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there's also some light chat with them."

    Dhawan's track record in ICC events highlights his excellence on the big stage. His performance against Pakistan stands as a testament to his remarkable skills, having amassed 380 runs at an impressive strike rate of 102.42 and a stellar average of 54.28.

    Regrettably, it appears that Dhawan might not feature in the Indian squad for either the Asia Cup or the World Cup this year. Emerging talents like Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have staked strong claims for opening positions in the Indian team during recent months.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
