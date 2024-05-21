Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

    In yet another bizarre gaffe, Joe Biden said on Sunday, May 19, that things got “kinda bad” when he was vice president during the pandemic. However, the pandemic hit three years after the Obama administration left office.
     

    Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 21, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden, during a media briefing on Sunday, asserted he was the "Vice President during the (Covid-19) pandemic. Biden also said during the time, former President Barack Obama asked him to go to "Detroit to fix it".

    Notably, Mike Pence was the Vice President during the pandemic. A part of Biden's presser was widely shared on social media.

    "When I was Vice President, things were kind of bad during the pandemic," stated Biden. "What happened was, Barack said to me, 'Go to Detroit, and help fix it'. Well, the poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he thought he was ever going to have to," he added.

    Biden referred to the murderous organisation Hamas as the "Opposition" in February of this year. When questioned about the current hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, the US President said, "There has been a response from the opposition."

    Earlier, Biden, while addressing a crowd in Las Vegas, claimed he met former French president Francois Mitterrand soon after he (Biden) was elected. Biden is already the oldest President to serve in office, and if he were elected to serve another four years, Biden would leave office at the age of 86.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28 gcw

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28

    iran president Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data & man seen near chopper crash site snt

    Ebrahim Raisi death conspiracy theories: Israel hand, missing weather data, man near chopper crash site & more

    Julian Assange granted permission to appeal extradition to US, high court rules AJR

    Julian Assange granted permission to appeal extradition to US, high court rules

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations AJR

    ICC chief seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders over war crimes allegations

    BREAKING India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President, FM killed in chopper crash snt

    India declares day of state mourning on May 21 after Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, FM killed in chopper crash

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose vkp

    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28 gcw

    Iran mourns death of President Ebrahim Raisi, fresh elections to be held on June 28

    Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival RKK

    Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival

    International Tea Day 2024: What, when, how to celebrate THIS day RKK

    International Tea Day 2024: What, when, how to celebrate THIS day

    Mohanlal net worth: Malayalam superstar assets, income, and more RBA

    Mohanlal’s net worth: Malayalam superstar assets, income and more

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon