Joe Biden claims he was vice president during pandemic in bizarre gaffe (WATCH)

In yet another bizarre gaffe, Joe Biden said on Sunday, May 19, that things got “kinda bad” when he was vice president during the pandemic. However, the pandemic hit three years after the Obama administration left office.

US President Joe Biden, during a media briefing on Sunday, asserted he was the "Vice President during the (Covid-19) pandemic. Biden also said during the time, former President Barack Obama asked him to go to "Detroit to fix it".

Notably, Mike Pence was the Vice President during the pandemic. A part of Biden's presser was widely shared on social media.

"When I was Vice President, things were kind of bad during the pandemic," stated Biden. "What happened was, Barack said to me, 'Go to Detroit, and help fix it'. Well, the poor mayor, he spent more time with me than he thought he was ever going to have to," he added.

Biden referred to the murderous organisation Hamas as the "Opposition" in February of this year. When questioned about the current hostage talks between Israel and Hamas, the US President said, "There has been a response from the opposition."

Earlier, Biden, while addressing a crowd in Las Vegas, claimed he met former French president Francois Mitterrand soon after he (Biden) was elected. Biden is already the oldest President to serve in office, and if he were elected to serve another four years, Biden would leave office at the age of 86.

