    Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez dons golden gown as she debuts at the film festival

    First Published May 21, 2024, 8:31 AM IST

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez made her first appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival when she stunned everyone with her red carpet-attire.

    The 'Murder 2' actress represented India at the international film festival as part of her partnership with BMW.

    On Monday, Jacqueline made her debut on the festival's red carpet and for that, she chose a stylish gown that highlighted her fit form to perfection.

    The off-shoulder outfit was created by Mikael D Couture which came with a shimmering rose gold bespoke gown that elegantly catapulted the actor into the spotlight. 

    She complemented the appearance with magnificent Hassanzade jewellery, kept her hair open, and opted for earrings over neckpieces to create a basic yet attractive look.

    Before going to the film gala, Jacqueline stated her excitement to give a Bollywood feel to the event and highlight the Southeast Asian diaspora.

    She said that she was very delighted to attend the Cannes Film Festival again this year and feels amazing to represent the South East Asian diaspora on a worldwide scale, and it's an honor to walk the iconic red carpet where many legends have previously walked.

