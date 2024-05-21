Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport announces Rs 150 entry fee for pickup lanes, taxi unions oppose

    Kempegowda International Airport's new vehicle fee structure for pickup lanes charges ₹150 for the first seven minutes and ₹150 for each additional seven minutes, with buses paying a fixed ₹600. The Private Vehicle Owners and Taxi Associations strongly oppose the fees, claiming they are excessive and unfair. They plan to issue a formal notice and potentially stage protests.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 21, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Kempegowda International Airport has implemented a new fee structure for vehicles entering its pickup lanes to manage traffic congestion. Starting yesterday, vehicles are now required to pay ₹150 for the first seven minutes and an additional ₹150 for every subsequent seven minutes. This policy applies to both terminals of the airport.

    For buses, a fixed charge of ₹600 has been established. Any vehicle standing for more than 15 minutes will be towed, with the towing charges to be borne by the vehicle owner. The airport management has installed notice boards to inform the public of these new charges.

    However, this decision has met with strong opposition from the Private Vehicle Owners' Association. They argue that the airport road toll should cover all such expenses and that charging for pickup lanes is excessive. The association claims this additional fee will ultimately burden consumers.

    The Taxi Association has also voiced its discontent, calling the fees "daylight robbery." They have urged the government to intervene, highlighting that they had previously appealed to the Transport Minister, Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister about this issue.

    In response to the new policy, the association plans to issue a formal notice today and has threatened to stage protests if necessary.

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
