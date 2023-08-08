Steve Smith set to open for Australia against South Africa in the T20 series

Steve Smith is set to take on the role of an opening batsman for the national team in an upcoming T20 series against South Africa.

Steve Smith is slated to take on the role of an opening batsman for Australia as they prepare to face South Africa in an upcoming Twenty20 series. This strategic decision not only signals a remarkable turnaround for the 34-year-old but also positions him favourably alongside David Warner for the opening position in next year's World Cup. This decision follows Smith's relatively subdued role in Australia's starting XI during the failed T20 World Cup campaign last year.

A notable resurgence has characterised Smith's recent trajectory, with his successful transition to an opening position for the Sydney Sixers in the short Big Bash League cameo at the end of the previous season. This transformation saw him unleash two captivating centuries, cementing his credibility as a formidable opener.

Chairman of selectors, George Bailey, commented on this move, affirming that Smith's Big Bash performances warranted an opportunity at the international level in the shortest format of the game. This shift in position aims to address the vacancy left by Aaron Finch's retirement.

Bailey shared, "The way he played in the Big Bash, that's something we want to see replicated internationally, so it's important that he gets an opportunity to have a crack at that. He was really keen to come across and be a part of that."

Smith's involvement as an opener not only aligns with the team's objectives for the upcoming South Africa series but also strategically positions him for the 2024 World Cup, set to be hosted in the West Indies and the United States.

In the absence of David Warner, who is being rested for the series, the opportunity opens up for Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, or debutant Matthew Short to potentially open alongside Smith.

Furthermore, the retirement of former captain Aaron Finch has paved the way for a new T20 skipper. Mitchell Marsh has been granted this leadership role, a decision that resonates with his career revival in the T20 format. George Bailey expressed optimism about Marsh's contributions, not only from a tactical standpoint but also in terms of fostering team culture.

The upcoming T20 series against South Africa presents a crucial platform for Steve Smith to cement his position as an opener, thereby reinforcing his potential contribution to Australia's T20 endeavours moving forward.