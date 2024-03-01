Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons

    Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly exercises caution when it comes to drawing parallels between young cricketer Dhruv Jurel and the legendary MS Dhoni.

    Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

    Sourav Ganguly refrains from making premature comparisons between Dhruv Jurel and MS Dhoni despite Sunil Gavaskar's reference to the former as 'another MS Dhoni in the making.' Jurel's exceptional performance in a recent Test match, where he demonstrated resilience on a challenging pitch, has garnered praise. While Ganguly acknowledges Jurel's talent, he emphasises the uniqueness of Dhoni's journey, stating that it took MS Dhoni 15 to 20 years to establish himself as the legendary figure he is.

    Ganguly appreciates Jurel's ability to handle spin, pace, and perform under pressure, highlighting the qualities sought in a promising young cricketer. Jurel's crucial contributions in both innings of the Ranchi Test, including partnerships with Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill, showcase his potential to navigate challenging situations.

    "Dhruv Jurel… what a Test match he had under pressure on a difficult wicket. There is huge talent and if you miss you and you go back down in the ladder, it will be very hard to come back. MS Dhoni is in a different league. Jurel has talent; there's no doubt about it. But it took MS Dhoni 20 years to be MS Dhoni. Rather 15 years for Dhoni to be Dhoni. So let him [Jurel] play. Jurel's ability to play spin, pace and most importantly to perform under pressure. That's what you look for in a youngster," Ganguly told RevSportz.

    Also Read: Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 5:35 PM IST
