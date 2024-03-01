Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin

    Former England captain Michael Vaughan applauds the discovery of a potential cricket sensation in off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, envisioning him as the "new Ravi Ashwin."

    Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

    Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, believes that England has unearthed a "world-class superstar" in the young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who has the potential to replicate the success of India's Ravichandran Ashwin.

    Despite England's recent defeat in Ranchi, the 20-year-old Bashir, playing only his second Test, showcased his talent with an impressive match haul of eight wickets, including a noteworthy five-wicket performance in the first innings.

    Ashwin, a stalwart off-spinner in Test cricket, recently achieved the milestone of 500 wickets and is poised for his 100th Test in Dharamsala against England.

    Describing Bashir as the "new Ravi Ashwin," Vaughan expressed excitement about the emergence of this potential superstar in English cricket. Despite India securing the series win, Vaughan is optimistic about England's performance in the upcoming Test in Dharamsala, anticipating a victory given the team's best XI and favourable cold conditions.

    "One of the great weeks, celebrating another world-class superstar that we've unearthed, Shoaib Bashir. That's what we're celebrating. Second Test match, eight wickets, he's the new Ravi Ashwin, and we've unearthed him.

    "So, we’re celebrating a new superstar in English cricket," Vaughan said on Club Prairie Fire's YouTube channel.

    "They will go with their best XI. It's going to be cold in Dharamsala and it will suit England. I expect England to win," Vaughan said.

    Also Read: IND vs ENG, 5th Test: KL Rahul ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah returns for Dharamsala clash; see full squad here

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 3:42 PM IST
