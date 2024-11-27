Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Actress' interview on post-pregnancy struggle goes VIRAL

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are under the spotlight as rumors about their marriage troubles spread. From Aishwarya's solo appearances to gossip about alleged family feuds, speculation is rife, but the couple has remained silent, fueling curiosity among fans and critics

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 11:37 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's marriage is under the limelight for alleged strife. Rumours are afloat though the couple have maintained a dignified silence on the matter. On this note, a throwback interview of Aishwarya on post pregnancy weight gain has gone viral

article_image2

During an interview with David Frost, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about the scrutiny she faced for her post-pregnancy weight gain. Responding to questions about media criticism, she stated that she did not see the need to justify her natural weight gain or water retention after pregnancy. She emphasized being comfortable in her own skin and expressed that she never considered hiding her body. For her, such changes were a natural process, and she dismissed the undue attention given to the matter

article_image3

Recent events have fueled rumors about the couple's alleged issues. Observers noted Abhishek’s absence from Aishwarya’s 50th birthday celebrations and her solo appearances with their daughter, Aaradhya, at high-profile events like the Ambani wedding. However, these are purely assumptions based on appearances and not concrete evidence of a marital rift

article_image4

Actress Nimrat Kaur’s name surfaced in the ongoing gossip about Abhishek and Aishwarya's relationship. Speculators suggested an alleged affair between Nimrat and Abhishek based on older interactions. Although there is no substantial evidence to support these claims, Nimrat addressed the situation indirectly by asserting her single status, dismissing the rumors subtly without direct confrontation

article_image5

Despite persistent chatter about a possible separation and alleged family disagreements, Abhishek and Aishwarya have refrained from issuing any public statements. The couple’s decision to maintain silence has left fans speculating, while viral interviews and past comments occasionally resurface, adding fuel to the ongoing discussions

